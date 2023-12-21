Gene Frenette: Gators, Billy Napier will need a lot to go right to have success in 2024

Putting aside the 2024 Florida recruiting class ranking drop from No. 3 a few months ago to a stunning 16th (247Sports), it still wouldn’t change expectations for next season being as low as at any point this century.

Even during the worst years under Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain or the final chapter with Dan Mullen, rarely was there a consensus going into the season of a winning record being no better than a 50-50 proposition.

But that’s realistically where the Gators are at the moment. Between third-year coach Billy Napier showing little acumen for making good game-day decisions and likely facing the nation’s toughest schedule in 2024, it certainly looks like Florida will need things to break its way just to get to .500.

Florida football coach Billy Napier reeled in the 16th-ranked recruiting class for 2024, according to 247Sports. But even with promising 5-star quarterback D.J. Lagway coming aboard, Napier faces a difficult task just getting to a bowl game next season.

Changing that perception also becomes harder when impactful players Trevor Etienne and pass-rusher Princely Umanmielen hit the transfer portal, along with 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime flipping his UF commitment to Texas. In addition, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes switched up to sign with Miami and 4-star safety Amaris Williams flipped his commitment to sign with Auburn.

Given all those setbacks and an 11-14 record under Napier, would anyone be willing to wager a lot of money on the Gators getting to a bowl game? With only one perceived gimme putt on the schedule in Samford — a team that scored 42 first-half points on UF in their only meeting two years ago — it’s not inconceivable the over-under on wins in 2024 might be 4.5.

The good news is the promise of incoming 5-star quarterback D.J. Lagway, plus the return of starter Graham Mertz to also serve as Lagway’s mentor, gives Napier an ideal QB combo to build around. And despite rumors of a flipped commitment, the Gators kept Daytona Mainland 5-star defensive lineman L.J. McCray.

Still, questions remain about the depth in both lines and the secondary. Another Napier concern is how he fills out his coaching staff to develop position groups stocked with young players, all of whom must take the next step for Florida to truly revitalize a stagnant program.

Napier remains secretive about whether he will call plays next year (not a good idea) or hire an offensive coordinator. The Gators also need more help from the transfer portal than the four players Napier brought in.

With a schedule that removes Vanderbilt, South Carolina, McNeese State and Charlotte, while adding Texas, Ole Miss, Miami and UCF, the Gators face a daunting task in what may be Napier’s make-or-break season.

The stakes for Florida’s football future have rarely been higher. If a 6-6 record isn’t enough to keep Napier beyond 2024, it’s possible Lagway could enter the transfer portal, which would only compound the current state of uncertainty about the program.

The Gators will stick with Napier for another year, but he better make the most of a ridiculously challenging situation. If he buys himself enough time, maybe Lagway will be good enough to help Napier minimize speculation about his job security.

Jaguars can’t let Titans ruin season

The best-case scenario for the Jaguars would be to clinch the AFC South division before they even get to a Week 18 road matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

If the 8-6 Jaguars still find themselves in a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans entering the final regular-season game at Tennessee, that means a loss to the Titans would deliver the division to the Indianapolis-Houston winner that same weekend.

The best way for Doug Pederson’s team to avoid that situation is to complete a sweep of the NFC North, by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium and then the Carolina Panthers next week at home.

In that scenario, they would clinch the AFC South by the Colts and Texans losing just one of their next two games because the Jaguars own the tiebreakers against both division rivals.

Another big benefit of clinching early is the Jaguars could treat the Titans’ matchup like a preseason game, resting as many starters as possible before a home AFC wild-card showdown.

Gator Bowl needs ticket boost

The planets aligned last year for the Taxslayer Gator Bowl when it landed a dream attendance matchup with Notre Dame and South Carolina, which drew 67,383 spectators for ND’s 45-38 victory. That’s a phenomenal number for a bowl outside the College Football Playoff and NewYear’s Six lineup.

It won’t be a repeat scenario Friday when Clemson faces Kentucky at EverBank Stadium (12 p.m. ESPN). In fact, current projections for ticket sales are running around 35,000, according to Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity, so only the lower bowl seating (41,000) will be used.

“Last year’s game was kind of an outlier,” said McGarity. “We had anticipated both fan bases would be more aggressive [buying tickets] this year. It hasn’t turned out that way thus far.”

Clemson is a 5-point favorite over Kentucky, which will be without the services of star running back Ray Davis, who is skipping the game to focus on the NFL Draft.

Orange Bowl loses sizzle with opt-outs

If only Georgia hadn’t lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, its Orange Bowl matchup with unbeaten Florida State might well have taken place in the College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl and been looked upon differently by several FSU star players.

But with national title hopes evaporated, five Seminoles — DE Jared Verse, WR Johnny Wilson, TE Jaheim Bell, DT Fabien Lovett, WR Keon Coleman and running back Trey Benson — opted out of the Orange Bowl to focus on the NFL Draft.

Surprisingly, despite Georgia likely to have more players drafted than FSU, none of Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have announced their intention to skip the bowl game.

Had FSU not been snubbed by the CFP selection committee, those five impact players almost certainly would have played for the chance to win a national championship. Without them, the Seminoles may be a bigger underdog than the 14-point spread oddsmakers have Georgia as a favorite.

No matter the outcome, this game should not serve as a referendum on FSU’s worthiness to be a CFP participant with so many opt-outs. It’s hard to blame the Seminoles’ players for protecting their future by choosing to bypass a meaningless exhibition.

UF hoops a rebounding machine

It appears the significant makeover second-year coach Todd Golden imposed on his Florida basketball team, bringing in five transfers among eight newcomers, is going to make for a more entertaining and athletic product.

As the Gators demonstrated Tuesday in a 106-101 overtime win over Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational, their monstrous frontcourt of Tyrese Samuel (6-foot-10, 239), Micah Handlogton (7-1, 235) and Alex Condon (6-11, 235) is going to be a beast in the paint and win a lot of games.

UF (8-3) had 21 offensive rebounds against the Wolverines, the sixth time it had 20-plus in that category this season.

Florida is currently averaging 84.5 points per game, which likely won’t hold up once it begins SEC play. But with the Gators third in the country in offensive rebounds (17.1 per game) and 10th in rebound margin (+11.5), complemented by athletic perimeter players Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton, Jr., they could be a tough out if they get to the NCAA Tournament.

Quick-hitting nuggets

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera, now out of an Argentinean prison after being convicted of violence toward women and serving two years, has been reinstated by the PGA Tour and is eligible to return to The Masters. It’ll be interesting to see if the 54-year-old Cabrera gets the necessary visa and how awkward the reception would be for him at Augusta National. While Cabrera’s conduct has been deplorable, it’s hard to justify excluding him from The Masters when the club’s policy allows him to compete. …

Three-star QB Whit Muschamp, son of Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, signed with Vanderbilt this week. Georgia and Vanderbilt do not play each other in 2024, and the SEC schedule for the following two years is still to be determined whether Vandy is a rotational opponent for the Bulldogs. Even if Will stays at Georgia and Whit at Vandy, it’s quite possible Dad may never have to game-plan against his son. …

The first player in Jacksonville Suns history to win a Triple-A International League batting title, Vic Davalillo in 1962, passed away Dec. 6 in his native Venezuela. He went on to play 16 MLB seasons with the Cleveland Indians and five other teams. Davalillo won a Gold Glove, made the American League All-Star team in 1965 and earned a World Series ring with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1971) and Oakland A’s (1973). The utility infielder and masterful pinch-hitter finished his MLB career with a .279 batting average, 125 stolen bases, 1,125 hits and a .323 BA in 22 postseason games. RIP, Vic.

Pigskin forecast

Jaguars over Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 3 (tourniquets); Cincinnati Bengals over Pittsburgh Steelers by 3 (Mike Tomlin vigils); Cleveland Browns over Houston Texans by 1 (AARP quarterback); Indianapolis Colts over Atlanta Falcons by 1 (playoff eviction scenario); Dallas Cowboys over Miami Dolphins by 4 (Tua disbelievers); San Francisco 49ers over Baltimore Ravens by 7 (MVP tiebreaker ballots); Clemson over Kentucky by 10 (ACC banners). Last week: 4 right, 3 Jaguars’ bookkeepers.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Uphill Climb: Gators, Billy Napier face huge schedule obstacles in 2024