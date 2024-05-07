'A lot depends on Gallagher - I would keep him' - McNulty

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Ovie asked: Chelsea beating top-half opposition is definitely an improvement over last season when they rarely did. I think they just need to give Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez whatever the rest of the squad are drinking now. Never really saw Enzo as a 10, and Cole Palmer looks to be the best 10 they've got. Now Conor Gallagher, with less skill and admittedly more stamina and heart, is playing deeper midfield better. For me, that's a £106m conundrum for the management there. What should Chelsea do to get the best possible midfield combination for next season?

Phil answered: I think Palmer is an outstanding player and has all the qualities to be a top-class number 10. Enzo has disappointed me but he has been carrying an injury while Moises Caicedo has looked far more like his Brighton self recently.

I am convinced there is the basis of a very good team at Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino should be given time to build it further.

And will Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher to help their financial situation? We know that would be very unpopular with fans.

If Enzo and Caideco could provide the platform then it may be that Palmer will be used as a "10", although we know he is also very effective in a wider position. Palmer's adaptability gives Pochettino some really good options. A lot depends on what happens with Gallagher. I think that is such an important decision – and I would keep him.