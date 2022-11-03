Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

An NFC playoff rematch, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) and Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams (3-4) are both looking to get back on the winning side of things in this star-studded Week 9 matchup.

Brady is mired in the first three-game losing streak of his career, while Aaron Donald's Rams are looking up at both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in their division. Which team gets back on track toward saving its season? The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 9 game:

Rams at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Buccaneers (-3)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-155); Rams (+125)

Over/under: 42.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 21, Rams 17

These are two teams in disarray right now. Still, the Buccaneers are in a better position to turn things around. The Rams cannot protect Matthew Stafford, he is too careless with the football and the defense is yielding far too many explosive plays.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 27, Rams 24

Neither of these teams looks like the Super Bowl champions they were the last two seasons. Not many teams need a win more than Brady and the Bucs, who are riding a three-game skid and saw the Falcons and Panthers compete for the NFC South crown last week.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 24, Rams 20

The rubber meets the proverbial road here as Brady confronts the team that ousted him from the playoffs last year and the specter of a first-ever record three games under .500. The Rams’ second-half collapse Sunday proves there’ll be a new champion this season.

