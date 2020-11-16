Lakers star Anthony Davis turns down player option, will become free agent

Anthony Davis is officially becoming a free agent.

The Los Angeles Lakers star declined his $28.7 million player option on Sunday night, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, and will become an unrestricted free agent.

The deadline for players to decide on player options for the 2020-21 season is on Monday.

Will Anthony Davis stay with the Lakers?

Though the news might be shocking to some, considering the success both he and the Lakers had last year, it was something that was generally expected.

Davis had one year left on his five-year, $127 million deal that he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, though had an option to become a free agent this offseason and forgo that final season.

While he can land anywhere, it’s likely that he will simply sign a new deal with the Lakers once free agency signings begin on Nov. 22.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds last season while leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA title.

"I had a great time in L.A. this first year," Davis said last month. "This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement. Over the next couple of months, we'll figure it out. I mean, I'm not 100 percent sure, but that's why my agent [Rich Paul] is who he is, and we'll discuss it and figure it out."

Anthony Davis is fresh off his title run with the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

