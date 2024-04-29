Loretto Academy announces Oscar Nieto as new Athletic Director

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Loretto Academy announced Oscar Nieto as their new Athletic Director Monday afternoon.

Nieto takes the position following serving as the Associate Athletic Director for the school district during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Previously, Nieto has a total of five years coaching at the high school level – two of which were as the Loretto Academy girls soccer head coach.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to highlight our student athletes while building robust programs

that will enhance their athleticism and student experience,” said Nieto. “My vision is to create a

solid athletic program for the Loretto community with the foundation of winning that can lead to collegiate scholarships and other opportunities.”

