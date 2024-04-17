Loons captain on Emanuel Reynoso’s absence: ‘I think we’ve all kind of moved on’

In the wake of star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso’s most-recent unexcused absence, Minnesota United captain Michael Boxall on Tuesday said, “I think we’ve all kind of moved on.”

“I don’t even know if anyone actually knows what the situation is,” Boxall said. “I think he’s made decisions that kind of shows everyone around here that he doesn’t care too much about the club.”

Reynoso traveled from Minnesota to Argentina for a team-approved meeting to obtain his U.S. green card on March 25, but he didn’t attend the meeting and has remained in his native country.

“At some point, you have to take him at face value,” Boxall said. “I know the owners have invested a lot into the guy, so they need to do what is in their best interest, but in terms of us on the playing field, we’ve just got to move on as if he’s not here — because he hasn’t been for a long time.”

When Reynoso went missing in action for the opening five months of the 2023 season, Loons leaders and players took a wait-and-see approach with their attacking midfielder. MNUFC is striking a harder line this time, with Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad’s statement on Reynoso’s situation last week including this last line: “Our entire focus on on the players and staff who are here.”

Rosales responds

Loons left back Joseph Rosales didn’t like referee Mark Allatin’s decision to book him with a second yellow card in the 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on April 6, but he had to swallow it with a one-game suspension in the 2-1 loss to Houston.

Before a corner kick, Rosales made slight contact with Emeka Eneli as they were battling for position, and Eneli fell to the ground too easily.

“Honestly, I don’t like to comment on that,” Rosales said via a translation from Marleine Calderon on Tuesday. “We know the referee made his decision. For me, it wasn’t yellow. Those types of situations in the box happen everywhere, but hey, it’s the referee who makes the decision, and I have no choice but to accept it. Next time, I know that I shouldn’t do those types of things because they are going to be there looking at any situation.”

After Eneli got off the ground, Loons midfielder Robin Lod went up to the RSL midfielder with a knowing smirk.

Rosales is eligible to return when the Loons play at Charlotte FC at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Briefly

Center backs Micky Tapias (hamstring) and Hugo Bacharach (unknown) didn’t train with the first team on Tuesday. Coach Eric Ramsay said Tapias had returned to training Monday before suffering a setback. Ramsay said both players’ injuries were “minor” and hoped they could return later this week. … Winger Sang Bin Jeong is with South Korea for the Under-23 Asian Cup. His team won Tuesday and will finish its group stage on Friday and Monday. If they advance to the knockout rounds, Jeong might be away until after the final in Qatar on May 3. The Loons play Sporting Kansas City on April 27 and Atlanta United on May 4. At least the top three teams in the tournament qualify for the Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26-Aug. 11. The Loons will play in the Leagues Cup against Seattle Sounders on July 26 and Club Necaxa on July 30. … Michigan Stars lost 1-0 to Detroit City in the U.S Open Cup third round on Tuesday. Michigan knocked MNUFC2 out of the national tournament on April 2.

