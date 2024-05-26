Looking back at Colorado’s history against Kansas State

After looking back at the relatively light history of the Colorado Buffaloes playing the Baylor Bears and UCF Knights, it’s now time to bring on one of CU’s biggest rivals: the Kansas State Wildcats.

Kansas State was an early member of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which later became the Big Seven when Colorado joined in 1947. The two teams played annually from 1948 to 2010.

The Buffaloes have played well in their matchups with the Wildcats, holding an all-time record of 45-20-1. CU holds two extended winning streaks, stealing 10 straight from 1954-63 and eight straight from 1985-92.

While Colorado holds the overall advantage, KSU has held its own in recent matchups. From 1997 to 2010, the Wildcats won eight of the 14 games by an average of about 17 points.

This year’s matchup on Oct. 12 in Boulder will represent the first time these foes have faced off since Colorado left for the Pac-12 in 2010.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire