LOOK: UNC-inspired paint scheme for Tyler Reddick’s 23XI car at the track

NASCAR is racing in the state of North Carolina this weekend as it invades the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and UNC fans can check out Tyler Reddick’s awesome paint scheme.

After the renderings were released this week, the paint scheme is making its debut on Saturday at the track.

Check out this video from NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass as the car is being taken to the garage. You can see the clean Carolina Blue paint scheme with white accents including the No. 45 and the giant Jumpman logo on the front of the hood for Reddick’s car and Team 23XI Racing.

A look at the Tyler Reddick scheme for the weekend. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/lsTi2RuXyW — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 27, 2023

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and let’s hope Jordan and his team can pickup a win. How awesome would it be seeing this paint scheme get a big win in this race in the state of North Carolina?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire