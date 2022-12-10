LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama taking down No. 1 Houston on the road
Just a few weeks after Nate Oats and Alabama Men’s Basketball took down then-top-ranked UNC, the Crimson Tide defeats another top-ranked team. This time, it was on the road against Houston by a final score of 71-65.
Despite fighting hard and keeping it close in the first half, the game got out of hand quickly in favor of Houston. After opening the second half only down four, the Crimson Tide fell behind by double digits.
Noah Clowney led the team with 16 points, and 11 rebounds. However, the team was resilient overall and maintained the physicality throughout the game.
Last season, these two teams met in Tuscaloosa and the Tide walked away from the heated contest with a one-point win.
Alabama fans and college basketball enthusiasts from across the country were quick to rect to the Crimson Tide’s statement win.
A statement win for the Tide
𝑨𝑵𝑶𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑹 𝑵𝑶. 1 𝑫𝑶𝑾𝑵𝑬𝑫 ‼️
#8 @AlabamaMBB takes down #1 Houston on the road, 71-65!#SECMBB x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/N4SQGoKPbE
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 10, 2022
A top-ranked team's nightmare
Get ranked #1 and play the tide. See what happens
— Frank Fleming (@frankyeff91) December 10, 2022
Nate Oats, THE head coach of the Crimson Tide
Who’s got two thumbs and has beaten two #1 teams?
This guy. pic.twitter.com/ElJmbk0U3a
— Clay Shumate (@ClayShumate) December 10, 2022
An all-around impressive performance
Statement win. @AlabamaMBB with one of the gutsiest performances in a long time. Nothing this group can’t accomplish. Oats coached his tail off.
— Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) December 10, 2022
Who's next?
Nate Oates has gotta be thrilled with this performance this afternoon. The long list of #1’s will grow as the 🏀season rolls on.
— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 10, 2022
From New York to Alabama
Nate Oats. My Cousin Vinny.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2022
The problem? Alabama.
DOWN GOES NUMBER 1… AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/jFVL65QMQu
— Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) December 10, 2022
A massive victory
Make that two wins over the #1 team in the nation for @AlabamaMBB this season ‼️‼️‼️
The Tide goes on the road and hands Houston their first loss of the season 71-65 🏀 Huge victory for Nate Oats and his guys
— Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) December 10, 2022
Say it louder!
TIDE BEAT HOUSTON TIDE BEAT #1 HOUSTON
— Holly Berkley (@holly12berkley) December 10, 2022
Emphasis added to "on the road"
WE JUST BEAT THE #1 TEAM IN THE NATION ON THE ROAD!!! ROLL TIDE!!!
— Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) December 10, 2022
2-0 against Houston in two seasons
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) December 10, 2022
This is wild
Alabama had just 3 turnovers and shot 15-of-21 from the FT line in the second half.
20 point swing in the last 17 1/2 minutes. What a turnaround. What a win.
— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 10, 2022
Always looking over their shoulder
No. 1 teams when they see Alabama on the schedule: pic.twitter.com/2ZZ4H4rcCY
— Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) December 10, 2022
Alabama: Basketball School
The nation isn't ready for Alabama to be elite in basketball. They better get ready though!!! #RollTide
— Nate Young (@dominate7207) December 10, 2022
Again!
WE JUST FREAKING BEAT THE NUMBER ONE TEAM IN THE NATION (AGAIN)
— Zachary Ross (@zross12) December 10, 2022
And conference play hasn't even started!
What a season defining win. #Bama
— Garrett Franks (@garrett_franks) December 10, 2022
A huge bounce back after last season
HOW. ABOUT. BAMA!!!!
Goes on the road, have four freshmen play key roles and beat the No. 1 team in the country (for a second time this season).
Tried to tell you early this season: This Tide team has BIG 2020-2021 vibes – and will compete for another SEC title.
WHAT. A. WIN.
— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 10, 2022
Hard not to like this group
I like this team bro. Alot.#RollTide 🏀
— FunnyMaine (@FunnyMaine) December 10, 2022