LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama taking down No. 1 Houston on the road

AJ Spurr
·3 min read

Just a few weeks after Nate Oats and Alabama Men’s Basketball took down then-top-ranked UNC, the Crimson Tide defeats another top-ranked team. This time, it was on the road against Houston by a final score of 71-65.

Despite fighting hard and keeping it close in the first half, the game got out of hand quickly in favor of Houston. After opening the second half only down four, the Crimson Tide fell behind by double digits.

Noah Clowney led the team with 16 points, and 11 rebounds. However, the team was resilient overall and maintained the physicality throughout the game.

Last season, these two teams met in Tuscaloosa and the Tide walked away from the heated contest with a one-point win.

Alabama fans and college basketball enthusiasts from across the country were quick to rect to the Crimson Tide’s statement win.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

