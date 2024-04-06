LOOK: Roy Williams attends Final Four, clearly rooting against NC State

Roy Williams will forever be a Tar Heel.

That was more evident on Saturday night when the former North Carolina head coach was in attendance front row at the Final Four. Williams took in the games starting with NC State facing off against Purdue. And it was clear who Williams was rooting for on Saturday night.

The official March Madness account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a good video of Williams watching the game. He was visibly upset when the Wolfpack scored a bucket in the first half. Just check out his reaction in the video below as it’s pretty damn good.

Roy Williams is a true Tar Heel 😭#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d0rur956oB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024

Now, Roy has stated in the past that he doesn’t like NC State. So this isn’t really shocking to anyone. He’s there and he’s going to root against the Wolfpack, as he should.

It’s been a true Cinderella run for NC State but there’s just no way to cheer for them in the Final Four if you’re a Tar Heel.

