LOOK: Oregon Ducks release all-green uniform combination vs. Oregon State

Back to the basics.@OregonFootball uniform combination for the final game of the regular season. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WFYP25XqwH — GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 25, 2021

The Oregon Ducks are going to be getting “back to basics” this weekend against the Oregon State Beavers, unveiling an all-green uniform combination for the rivalry game.

It isn’t a shock to see the Ducks go this route, especially after they wore an all-yellow combination last year in their rivalry game against the Beavers, with Oregon State wearing an all-orange combo.

It’s also notable that the caption for the uniform release was “Back to the basics.” After a terrible loss against Utah last week that knocked Oregon out of the College Football Playoff, they will need to regroup and try to beat the Beavers just to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

They will be looking like a classic Ducks team, dressed from green in head to toe, while doing so.

