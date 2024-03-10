LOOK: Kyle Filipowski channels inner Grayson Allen with trip during UNC-Duke game

Kyle Filipowski was the talk of college basketball a few weeks ago when it looked like he was hurt during a court storm following Duke’s loss at Wake Forest.

Since then, he’s returned and hasn’t missed a game as Duke is playing some of their best basketball of the season. But it looks like he will be in the news again, well maybe.

During the first half of Saturday’s game against North Carolina, Filipowski went to the floor and then appeared to trip Harrison Ingram as he was running down the floor. There was no foul called and no review of the play.

Watch the play here:

Grayson? Is that you? Kyle Filipowski trips Harrison Ingram. pic.twitter.com/FeeehdkiH8 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 10, 2024

Duke then went on a mini-run to cut into UNC’s double-digit lead at the time.

Meanwhile, Ingram tried to plead with the refs during a timeout but it was just too late. The two teams are playing with the Atlantic Coast Conference title on the line. A UNC win means they get it outright, a Duke win means the two teams share it.

It also has implications on ACC Tournament seeding next week in Washington D.C.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire