Look: Kentucky basketball's Adou Thiero makes poster dunk against Auburn

Kentucky basketball guard Adou Thiero might find himself on ESPN's "SportsCenter Top 10" later.

In the first half of the No. 20 Wildcats' game against No. 12 Auburn on Saturday, Theiro rose up for an alley-oop dunk and postered Auburn's Chris Moore. Thiero put up six points and five rebounds at halftime, as Kentucky led Auburn 39-29 at halftime on the road at Neville Arena, one of college basketball's toughest road environments.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham had a fantastic first half for the Wildcats, scoring 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting with two rebounds and two assists. Leading scorer Antonio Reeves added nine points in the first period.

Here's a clip of Thiero's ferocious dunk:

Adou Thiero stats at Kentucky

2023-24: 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists

2022-23: 2.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists

