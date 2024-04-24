Drake Maye to the Big Apple?

It’s safe to say that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t lived up to his 2019 NFL Draft selection.

Jones, the former Duke Blue Devil, was taken sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He posted solid numbers in college – 8,201 passing yards, 52 passing touchdowns, 1,323 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, convincing the G-Men to take a flyer on him.

Jones enjoyed solid rookie and 2022 NFL campaigns, surpassing the 3,000-passing yard mark in each, but he’s only thrown over 20 touchdowns once (2019). These aren’t the numbers New York envisioned for their supposed franchise quarterback.

If the Giants want to go quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, there’s plenty of talent. Caleb Williams (USC) is the consensus number one pick, but there’s also Drake Maye (UNC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Michael Penix Jr (Washington). and JJ McCarthy (Michigan) as QB headliners.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, the Giants are actively trying to trade up from their sixth overall slot and select Maye.

Maye only started for two years at North Carolina, but he enjoyed a significantly more productive collegiate career.

He threw for 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns in two years leading the Tar Heel offense, being named the 2022 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year. Maye also showcased his running abilities, rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns in both starting years.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire