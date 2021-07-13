LOOK: Clemson transfer RB Chez Mellusi has a new Wisconsin number

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asher Low
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After uncharacteristic struggles in the run game last season, Wisconsin football has retooled the room for 2021. One of the main additions is Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who chose the Badgers on June 1 after taking a visit to Madison.

Mellusi spent a pair of seasons with Clemson, totaling 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a complementary backup role. The Florida native has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The speedy former four-star recruit wore number 27 during his time at Clemson but has chosen a new number at his second stop. Mellusi will wear number 6 as a Wisconsin Badger and today he posted a picture in his new jersey on Twitter:

Recommended Stories

  • College Football News predicts Wisconsin’s 2021 season

    Just 54 days remain until Wisconsin kicks off their 2021 season. Could this finally be the squad to finish as conference champions?

  • Ranking the Big Ten: Inside Linebackers

    After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn is the top lineside linebacker in the Big Ten heading into the 2021 season.

  • Ben Roethlisberger reportedly has focused on losing weight, watching diet

    As Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger approaches what likely will be the last year of his career, he’s using a different approach. Roethlisberger is focusing more than ever on his health and fitness. “Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss,” Ryan Burr reported on Twitter. “He has been so driven since [the] season ended. Source [more]

  • Kraken on track for home arena to be ready by mid-October

    All the concrete has been poured and on the floor of Climate Pledge Arena, the outline of the rink is waiting to be covered in ice. Builders say the home for the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, remains on schedule to be ready by the middle of October, when the NHL season is expected to begin. “It’s just making certain that everything’s done quality, top quality, because really, we’re into the finish work now,” Ken Johnsen, construction executive with Oak View Group, said Monday.

  • Nationals pick Darren Baker, memorable bat boy son of Dusty, in 2021 MLB Draft

    With the 293rd pick, the Nationals drafted a prospect you may have heard about.

  • British Open field by the rankings

    Need some help choosing your fantasy team for the British Open? Consult this field list broken down by ranking.

  • England players surprised at Gareth Southgate's decision to hand Bukayo Saka decisive penalty

    Gareth Southgate’s decision to hand Bukayo Saka the decisive fifth penalty for the European Championship final shootout against Italy surprised some of his England team-mates. It is understood that Saka volunteered for a spot-kick, despite the fact he had suffered mixed results over the past week during penalty practice in training for England. England players were impressed by Saka’s bravery given he is aged just 19 and have rallied round him since his miss, but there was some surprise that Sou

  • Missing cut last week could be blessing in disguise for Rory McIlroy heading into British Open

    Rory has historically played well the week after missing the cut.

  • Texas Rangers draft 13 pitchers, take flier on Clemson-bound dual-sport star Will Taylor

    “Will is a Tiger and plans to remain one until the 2024 draft,” Taylor’s father said. Unless the Rangers can change his mind ...

  • Wisconsin basketball releases ticket information for the upcoming season

    Wisconsin basketball releases ticket information for the 2021-22 season:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo got big assist from Khris Middleton in leading Bucks to NBA Finals

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both joined the Bucks in 2013 and formed an unlikely dynamic duo in helping the Bucks reach the NBA Finals.

  • Rory McIlroy moving on from missed cuts with new confidence for Open challenge

    The Northern Irishman believes he has “figured out” something in his game over the last couple of days.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt and Kyle Busch highlight list of best drivers

    Kyle Larson lost his spot atop the NASCAR power rankings this week heading to New Hampshire.

  • What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: Live stream, how to watch on TV, betting odds, game times

    The Gold Cup, Concacaf's biennial international championship, starts Saturday. Take a look at the groups, host cities, match schedule and odds to win.

  • Wisconsin TE Hayden Rucci partners with Cameo

    Wisconsin TE Hayden Rucci is now on Cameo!

  • Wisconsin DL Matt Henningsen named an Academic All-American

    The Wisconsin DL earns national academic honors

  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq end down after hitting record highs

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday after hitting record highs earlier in the session, with investors digesting a jump in consumer prices in June and earnings from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs that kicked off the quarterly reporting season. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached fresh record highs but quickly fell into negative territory after an auction of 30-year Treasuries showed less demand than some investors expected and pushed yields higher. Data indicated U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month, while so-called core consumer prices surged 4.5% year over year, the largest rise since November 1991.

  • Cassius Marsh: Patriots treat players like crap

    Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way. Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ [more]

  • On the brink of a life-changing contract, Lamar Jackson takes an unnecessary risk

    A good agent not only negotiates a player’s contract. A good agent also helps a player negotiate his life. If Lamar Jackson currently had a good agent, Lamar would be receiving a phone call with a very clear and direct message: Stop playing defensive back or receiver on an asphalt basketball court. A video has [more]