LOOK: Cameras capture Drew Allar and Nick Singleton’s first exchange at Penn State

It is not usually worth getting too excited about a routine handoff between a quarterback and running back on the first day of spring football practices. But Penn State’s first spring practice of the year seemed to be a bit of an exception considering the players involved in one particular exchange.

Quarterback Drew Allar took a snap in practice and handed the ball off to Nick Singleton. Naturally, the cameras were locked in on capturing the moment of the exchange because this is a combination that carries plenty of hype for the future of the Penn State offense.

Something we're about to see a lot more of …@AllarDrew ➡️ @nichola14110718 Future is bright for @PennStateFball! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Cy2fIfsO4A — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) March 21, 2022

Allar was among the top-rated quarterbacks in the Class of 2022 and was named the top football player in Ohio. Singleton, the top player in Pennsylvania and a recipient of multiple national player of the year honors, was among the top-rated running backs in the nation as well. And Penn State secured them both in the same recruiting class, one that is potentially full of future stars and contributors to a successful program.

It still remains to be seen just how soon this handoff exchange becomes a reality in a meaningful game. Allar is likely to backup returning veteran quarterback Sean Clifford this season. Singleton may have a chance to break into the offense much sooner, as he is expected to have some role in the offense this fall for a running game desperately in need of getting something going after a dismal 2021 season.

