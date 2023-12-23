A look back at the Oregon Ducks' highly regarded 2021 football recruiting class

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 11 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The future of the Oregon football team looks safe, secure and on the rise after coach Dan Lanning signed the top-rated recruiting class in program history this past week.

Twenty-six overall recruits, 21 four-star players and a transfer class that includes two of the top quarterbacks available in former Oklahoma star Dillon Gabriel and former five-star UCLA freshman Dante Moore.

The Ducks' class is No. 5 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, beating their previous high of No. 6 in 2021, a class signed by former coach Mario Cristobal.

But what of that class from three seasons ago, which featured Ty Thompson — the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with Oregon — five-star tackle Kingsley Suamataia, four-star center Jackson Powers-Johnson, and four-star receivers Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton?

That group was expected to transform the Oregon offense just as Justin Herbert and Co. were off to the NFL.

The 23 members of the 2021 class could be playing in their senior seasons next fall, just as the Ducks join the Big Ten. Instead, only two players are expected to suit up in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty on Jan. 1 — linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (33) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2022.

Though several players have had or are having standout careers as a Duck, the 2021 class serves as a cautionary tale for how the era of the transfer portal and a coaching change can impact a once highly regarded recruiting class.

Here’s a look back at how Oregon’s previous “best class ever” turned out.

Oregon Ducks' 2021 recruiting class

Darren Barkins | Cornerback | Three stars

Redshirted the 2021 season and had three tackles in eight games in 2022. Transferred to Washington and played in three games in 2023.

Jeffrey Bassa | Safety | Four stars

Now a junior inside linebacker, Bassa has been an absolute stalwart for the Ducks from the moment he arrived on campus. He’s started 29 games, including all 13 this season, and has 173 career tackles and three interceptions, including one he returned for a game-sealing touchdown against Texas Tech this season.

Isaiah Brevard | Wide receiver | Three stars

Redshirted in 2021 and played in 10 games in 2022, primarily on special teams. Transferred to Garden City Community College for the 2023 season.

Keith Brown | Linebacker | Four stars

The Lebanon HS grad was the No. 1 recruit in the state. He played in 19 games for the Ducks over two seasons and had his best game in the 2022 Holiday Bowl when he started and made seven tackles. He transferred to Louisville in the offseason.

Oregon inside linebacker Keith Brown celebrates after taking down Eastern Washington’s quarterback during the second half in September 2022 at Autzen Stadium.

Brandon Buckner | Linebacker | Three stars

Played in 12 games as a freshman and finished with five tackles. Redshirted the 2022 season then transferred to Middle Tennessee State where he now plays as a defensive end.

Bryan Cardwell | Running back | Four stars

Had an impressive freshman season when he rushed for 417 yards and three TDs. Was injured and then buried on the depth chart in 2022. He transferred to California for 2023, but an injury kept him off the field for the season.

Daymon David | Safety | Four stars

In three seasons at Oregon, he played in 17 games — including two in 2023 — and had 13 tackles. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Jaylin Davies | Cornerback | Four stars

Played in just two games as a freshman in 2021 before transferring to UCLA where he has started 16 games over the last two seasons.

Avante Dickerson | Cornerback | Four stars

Made five tackles in 12 games as a freshman then redshirted the 2022 season. He transferred to Utah State in August.

Terrance Ferguson | Tight end | Four stars

Will go down as one of the best tight ends in program history. In 40 games, he has 89 receptions for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season he has 40 catches for 396 yards and five TDs and was named first-team all-Pac-12.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 11 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Jonathan Flowe | Safety | Three stars

The brother of then-Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe redshirted in 2021 and played in just two games in 2022. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

Troy Franklin | Wide receiver | Four stars

The No. 54 recruit overall in 2021 more than lived up to the hype. Franklin set single-season Oregon records this fall for receptions (81), receiving yards (1,383) and receiving touchdowns (14). He also became the Ducks' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25), is seventh in career receiving yards (2,483) and is tied for seventh in career receptions (160). He declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

Moliki Matavao | Tight end | Four stars

He caught 10 passes for 134 yards and a TD in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, then transferred to UCLA where he had 14 catches for 283 yards and two TDs in 2023 and was named honorable mention all-Pac-12.

Oregon's Moliki Matavao, left, runs the ball against BYU during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium in September 2022.

Seven McGee | Running back | Three stars

McGee was utilized sparingly as a running back/receiver/return man in his two seasons in Eugene. He left the team midway through the 2022 season and eventually transferred to Jackson State.

Jabril McNeill | Linebacker | Four stars

He played in all 14 games as a freshman in 2021 but just three in 2022. He played at Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College this season.

Jonah Miller | Offensive tackle | Four stars

Transferred to Santa Rosa Junior College for the 2022 season after Oregon switched him from the offensive line to the defensive line during the spring of 2022. He is now at Texas-San Antonio.

Jackson Powers-Johnson | Center | Four stars

After spending two seasons as a key reserve at multiple positions along the offensive line, Powers-Johnson finally got his chance this fall and went on to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

Kingsley Suamataia | Offensive tackle | Five stars

At the time of his signing, the 6-6, 325-pound Suamataia was the 14th highest-rated recruit in Oregon history. He played in just one game in 2021 then transferred to BYU where he started 22 games. He declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

Terrell Tilmon | Edge rusher | Three stars

Moved to tight end for the 2022 season but was buried on the depth chart. He transferred to Texas Tech in 2023 where he returned to defense and played outside linebacker.

Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix, left, and Ty Thompson watch the seconds tick off the clock during the game against Hawaii in Eugene on Sept. 16.

Ty Thompson | Quarterback | Four stars

The No. 40 overall recruit in 2021 entered the transfer portal this month after a three-year career at Oregon as the primary backup. Thompson redshirted in 2021 behind Anthony Brown and couldn’t beat out Bo Nix for the starting job the past two seasons. In 17 career games, Thompson was 42-for-66 for 456 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Dont’e Thornton | Wide receiver | Four stars

Thornton was the 75th-ranked player nationally in 2021 and had his best season as a Duck in 2022 when he played in 11 games and caught 17 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Tennessee where he had 13 catches for 224 yards and a TD in nine games in 2023.

Bram Walden | Offensive tackle | Four stars

He was the No. 66 overall prospect in the 2021 class but was injured for much of his Oregon career before transferring to Arizona State in 2023.

Keanu Williams | Defensive end | Four stars

Played in 10 games total at Oregon and made five tackles. He transferred to UCLA in 2023 and was a 10-game starter for the Bruins.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks 2021 football recruiting class: A look back