A Look Back At O.J. Simpson's Life: NFL Career, Infamous Car Chase, & More

O.J. Simpson, whose full name is Orenthal James Simpson, is a former NFL player, an actor, and a convicted felon.

He passed away on April 10, 2024, after a battle with prostate cancer.

O.J. Simpson's NFL Career

O.J. Simpson first rose to fame as a running back in the NFL. He played college football at the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy in 1968.

He was drafted as the Buffalo Bills' first overall pick in 1969, where he played until 1977. Not only that, but he then played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1978 and 1979. Nicknamed 'The Juice' for his speed and agility, he broke several records while playing football.

In 1973, O.J. Simpson was named NFL MVP after being the first player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. The record lasted for 11 years until Eric Dickerson broke it in 1984.

He was also selected to the Pro Bowl six times during his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

O.J. Simpson Becomes Prime Suspect In Double Homicide

While he is known for his time in the NFL, O.J. Simpson is also known for being tied to the notorious double homicide of his ex-wife and her friend.

On June 12, 1994, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were found brutally murdered outside Nicole's condo in Los Angeles. The former NFL player quickly became a prime suspect due to his past history of domestic violence against Nicole.

Five days later, instead of turning himself in to the police, he led them on a 90-minute slow-speed chase in the infamous white Ford Bronco. The pursuit was televised live as news helicopters followed the Ford Bronco, with millions tuning in.

The Infamous Ford Bronco Car Chase

The Bronco was being driven by his friend, Al Cowlings, with Simpson sitting in the backseat and holding a gun to his head. During the pursuit, Simpson spoke with police on the phone, where he threatened to shoot himself many times.

"Don't do this. [Your kids] love you. Don't do it, O.J. It's going to work itself out," Detective Tom Lange told Simpson on the phone, per CNN's transcript. "It's going to work. It's going to work. You're listening to me, I know you are, and you're thinking about your kids right now, aren't you? Aren't you?"

After several more minutes of trying to persuade Simpson to put the gun down, Lange tried to get him to toss it out the window instead. "Hey, it's going to be better tomorrow. Get rid of the gun. Toss it, please," he told the former NFL player on the phone. "Too many people love you, man. Don't give it all up. Don't hurt everybody. You're going to hurt everybody."

Simpson replied, "I'm just going to leave. I'm just going to go with Nicole. That's all I'm going to do. That's all I'm trying to do."

The police eventually convinced Cowlings to park at Simpson's home in Brentwood, where the former NFL player was taken into custody. He first called his mom and enjoyed a cup of orange juice before being placed in the back of a cop car.

O.J. Goes To Trial

O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He went to trial on January 24, 1995, which lasted for nearly nine months.

Throughout the trial, which was televised, the prosecution presented DNA evidence, blood analysis, and a glove found at the crime scene. The defense claimed the evidence was mishandled and possibly planted by racist police officers.

Simpson tried on the glove in court, where the line, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," became famous.

After less than four hours of deliberation, the jury found O.J. Simpson not guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman on October 3, 1995.

In 2007, Simpson was charged with twelve felony counts, including kidnapping and armed robbery. Thirteen years to the day after he was acquitted in his Los Angeles double murder trial, he was found guilty and sentenced up to 33 years in prison.

O.J. Simpson Passes Away After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent chemotherapy. The former football star passed away on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76.

The family said in a statement, "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."