Look: Army's last-second goal-line stand vs. Navy clinches Black Knights win in America's Game

The 124th edition of the historic Army-Navy rivalry got off to a slow start, but the final minutes of the game did not disappoint.

The Black Knights defense stifled a Navy offense that was rolling in the dying moments of the game, putting up a massive goal-line stand to hold off a Navy comeback attempt and clinch the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a 17-11 victory.

ARMY STOPS NAVY AT THE GOAL LINE. pic.twitter.com/Lf6d7KHsDR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

After Army went up 17-3 following a fumble return for touchdown in the fourth quarter, it appeared Navy was sunk. But the Midshipmen responded with a seven-play, 59-yard drive to make it a one-possession game. They subsequently came up with their own defensive stop to get the ball back with under two minutes remaining.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai, who checked in during the second quarter for an added spark, moved his offense quickly up the field, finding receiver Eli Heidenreich and running back Brandon Chatman for big gains.

Lavatai could not connect on the first two passes near the goal line, but a 4-yard completion to fullback Alex Tecza moved the ball to the 2, where the fourth-and-goal try would help decide the game. The offense got back to the line of scrimmage, opting for go for a quarterback sneak. After a lengthy replay review, it was confirmed that Lavatai was a short of the end zone and the touchdown. (Though the Midshipmen still would have needed a successful 2-point conversion to tie the game and send it to overtime).

Army surrendered a safety to run out the clock and seal the game, handing Navy its fourth straight season with a losing record while celebrating its sixth win over the Midshipmen in the last eight years.

