Lonzo Ball talks about potential return to Bulls for 2024-25 season

The Chicago Bulls have been a middle-of-the-pack team for the past few seasons. They ended their rebuild in 2021, choosing to push forward and compete for the postseason. Since then, they’ve only made the playoffs in one of three seasons, and that year, they only won a single playoff game.

A big part of their struggles has been the absence of Lonzo Ball. He injured his knee in 2022 and has yet to appear on the court for the Bulls since. Ball recently revealed that he had to get his meniscus replaced, as well as some cartilage. Despite that, he plans on being back next season.

Ball recently started his own podcast, “What An Experience,” and he spoke about potentially returning for the Bulls next year.

Ball still has a ton of work to do before stepping back onto the court for the Bulls, but he seems confident in his ability to get back out there.

