Lonzo Ball sets career high for assists against Portland Trail Blazers

Lonzo Ball needed just three quarters on Tuesday to set a new career-high in assists. In the first of two games in three nights in Portland against the Trail Blazers, Ball tallied 16 assists in the first three quarters alone to break his previous career-high mark of 15 assists.

His previous high came with the Pelicans against the Celtics in January of 2020. Thursday is the fifth time in his career Ball has had 13 assists in a game and his 17th double-digit assists game with the Pelicans.

Ball went into halftime with seven assists, already on pace for a strong performance, before handing out nine in the third quarter alone. With Brandon Ingram catching fire in the third period, Ball repeatedly found his long-time teammate to rack up multiple assists.

It was a pass to Jaxson Hayes, though, that gave him a new career high as Hayws finished in traffic in the final minute of the period.

Ball finished the night with 16 assists total. The Pelicans’ single-game assists record belongs to Rajon Rondo, who had 25 in a Dec. 27, 2017, win over the Brooklyn Nets.

