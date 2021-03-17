Lonzo Ball sets career high for assists against Portland Trail Blazers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Rude
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lonzo Ball needed just three quarters on Tuesday to set a new career-high in assists. In the first of two games in three nights in Portland against the Trail Blazers, Ball tallied 16 assists in the first three quarters alone to break his previous career-high mark of 15 assists.

His previous high came with the Pelicans against the Celtics in January of 2020. Thursday is the fifth time in his career Ball has had 13 assists in a game and his 17th double-digit assists game with the Pelicans.

Ball went into halftime with seven assists, already on pace for a strong performance, before handing out nine in the third quarter alone. With Brandon Ingram catching fire in the third period, Ball repeatedly found his long-time teammate to rack up multiple assists.

It was a pass to Jaxson Hayes, though, that gave him a new career high as Hayws finished in traffic in the final minute of the period.

Ball finished the night with 16 assists total. The Pelicans’ single-game assists record belongs to Rajon Rondo, who had 25 in a Dec. 27, 2017, win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Related

Film Room: Breaking down the subtle brilliance of Lonzo Ball's game

Report: Trade talks for Lonzo Ball have fizzled, but deal still possible

Report: New York Knicks still monitoring Terry Rozier, Lonzo Ball ahead of trade deadline

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Rockets rookie KJ Martin has a dunk of the year candidate

    KJ Martin posterizes John Collins

  • Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard reaches 16,000-point milestone against Pelicans

    Lillard continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest Trail Blazers and NBA players of all time.

  • Lillard scores 50, Blazers rally past Pelicans 125-124

    Damian Lillard had 50 points and 10 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers came from behind to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night. Lillard, who finished with six 3-pointers, made two clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left for for Portland, which trailed New Orleans by as many as 17 points. It was Lillard's fifth game this season with 40 or more points.

  • Jae’Sean Tate puts up career game as Rockets tie franchise loss record

    Tate scored a career-high, but the effort was not enough as the Rockets tied a franchise record for the most consecutive losses.

  • Report: Oklahoma City talking Trevor Ariza trade with Miami

    Ariza is still a solid "3&D" wing who shot 37.2% from deep last season.

  • 10 best NBA prospects we'll see in the NCAA tournament

    This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. Here are our top prospects.

  • Lakers news: Anthony Davis will miss next three weeks, ‘possibly beyond’

    Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports that the Lakers are going to be overly cautious with Davis' return from a calf strain.

  • Game Recap: Bulls 123, Thunder 102

    Zach LaVine recorded 40 points for the Bulls as they defeated the Thunder, 123-102. Additionally for the Bulls, Lauri Markkanen added 22 points and five rebounds in the victory, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 21 points for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 18-20 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 17-23.

  • See the moment CJ McCollum learns he is not on the Trail Blazers injury report

    McCollum learned he is back like the rest of us.

  • Stephen Thompson: I deserve UFC welterweight title shot more than Leon Edwards at this point

    Stephen Thompson thinks he should be above Leon Edwards in the UFC welterweight championship pecking order.

  • In first return visit, Atlanta’s Clint Capela gets tribute video from Rockets

    Capela didn't play in Atlanta's first visit to Houston since the February 2020 trade, but he did receive a tribute video and fan ovation.

  • Draymond Green believes people 'unappreciative' of Warriors' dynasty run

    Who doesn't love a good reflection back on their glory days?

  • Trail Blazers reportedly among teams interested in acquiring Aaron Gordon from Magic

    Let's make a deal?

  • Instant Analysis: Trail Blazers charge back to beat Pelicans in CJ McCollum's return

    Never count Damian Lillard and the Blazers out.

  • Rozier, Hayward help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

    Gordon Hayward saw the athletic De'Aaron Fox closing in on him out of the corner of his eye while driving for a breakaway basket, and he knew he had only one option: dunk it. “I can still jump from time to time,” the 30-year-old Hayward said with a smile. Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Hayward added 25 and the Hornets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday night after trailing almost the entire game.

  • Jamaal Williams heading to Lions on two-year deal

    Running back Jamaal Williams is leaving the Green Bay Packers but staying in the NFC North. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Williams is set to sign a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Detroit Lions. With Aaron Jones signing an extension with the Packers, Williams is heading out to [more]

  • Hip-hop’s Southside arrested at Aventura Mall. Cops say he had loaded, unlicensed guns

    Rapper and producer Southside had licenses to drive and a concealed weapons permit for the guns in his car, say police who stopped him Sunday afternoon.

  • Butler scores 28, Heat stay hot with 113-98 win over Cavs

    The Miami Heat got another win, and for a change it came relatively easily. Jimmy Butler had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Bam Adebayo returned from a knee issue and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Heat eased past the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Tuesday night. Kelly Olynyk scored 17 points, Tyler Herro had 15 and Duncan Robinson added 14 for Miami, which won for the 11th time in its last 12 games.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle restrained by teammates after controversial call in loss to Nets

    A controversial call in the closing seconds and had Julius Randle being restrained by his Knicks teammates and four other things to know in the NBA.

  • Gronk Spike: NFTs From Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Sell For $1.6M

    Rob Gronkowski, arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, is one of several celebrities cashing in on the NFT craze. What Happened: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and four-time Super Bowl champ sold a series of NFTs through the OpenSea platform. Four of the five NFTs highlighted a different Super Bowl victory from Gronkowski. Each moment was limited to 87 digital copies, a nod to Gronkowski’s jersey number. A fifth NFT featuring all four victories called “Career Highlight Refractor Card” had a limited print of one. The entire collection sold for 830 Ether, or around $1.6 million according to Decrypt. The collage NFT highlight limited to one sold for 232 Ether, or around $435,000. Related Link: NFT Platform Announced By ZK International's xSigma: What Investors Should Know Why It’s Important: OpenSea is becoming one of the most well-known NFT marketplaces and is offering OpenSea Drops featuring the biggest items. Gronkowski’s NFTs were the third release on the OpenSea Drops platform, following musicians Kings of Leon and Shawn Mendes. Several records have been broken recently for NFL cards. A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sold for $835,000. Gronkowski’s Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady holds the current NFL card sale record with a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket sold for $1.32 million. The same card is in auction with bids at $2.14 million, meaning a new record should be set when the auction ends April 2. See also: What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? What’s Next: Mahomes is launching a series of NFTs called "Museum of Mahomes" on Makers Place. The NFTs will begin the sale process on March 17. No details were available on the print run or starting prices for the Mahomes pieces. The NFTs will feature scarce, everlasting artifacts, memories and relics of Mahomes, according to the website. Part of the proceeds from the Mahomes NFTs will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri. Mahomes lost to Gronkowski in the last Super Bowl, but could win in money brought in from an NFL NFT launch. Photo credit: Super Bowl LV | NFL Films Presents See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo Toying Around: Toys R Us Stores Could Be Coming Back To North AmericaNFT Platform Announced By ZK International's XSigma: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.