Will Lonzo Ball really be back for the start of Bulls 2024-25 season?

The Chicago Bulls have been without Lonzo Ball for over two calendar years now. When he was healthy, the Bulls were competitive, and since he’s been out, they haven’t been. There’s more that goes into those two realities, but Ball’s absence has certainly been felt on the court in Chicago.

However, he recently revealed that he had his meniscus replaced, as well as some cartilage. Now, it’s looking like he’s trying harder than ever to get back on the court. Ball even said on a recent edition of his podcast, “What An Experience,” that he plans on being back for the start of the 2024-25 Bulls season.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed Ball’s sentiments and whether or not he’ll actually be back in time for next year.

Will Ball really be back on the court for next season? Only time will tell. But that would be a complete game-changer for Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire