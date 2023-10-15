Longhorns Wire’s College Football Playoff rankings for Week 8

The Texas Longhorns (5-1) are alive for another week in the College Football Playoff hunt. The team was afforded the opportunity to regroup in the bye week following a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners (6-0).

Texas received plenty of help in the playoff race. The undefeated Oregon Ducks fell to the Washington Huskies before the USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season to Notre Dame.

The Longhorns’ playoff chances really hinge on a couple of things: Texas must win out, and another Power Five conference champion must suffer a loss. With the Pac-12 beating itself, the Washington Huskies are now the only undefeated team in the conference.

Other conferences are less likely to produce a one-loss champion. The Georgia Bulldogs stand as the SEC’s only undefeated team and could be vulnerable to an upset. The Bulldogs will face Florida, No. 20 Missouri, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Tennessee and Georgia Tech to end the year.

In the Big Ten, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State face a potential playoff elimination game this week.

Here’s a look at our playoff power rankings ahead of Week 8.

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

After gaining a 24-6 lead, the Crimson Tide struggled against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs stormed back to make it a 24-21 game. That said, the Alabama track record of playoff caliber football paired with a dominant win over Ole Miss bring the team into our Top 10 ahead of undefeated North Carolina. The Tar Heels can earn their way in with a win over Florida State.

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon looked like the better team against Washington, but you don’t get much of any reward for looking like the better team. There’s a difference between playing to win and what this particular team did on Saturday. The Ducks played their way out of the game with reckless game management.

Texas Longhorns (5-1)

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks makes a long run against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

The Longhorns check in at No. 8 and our highest ranked one loss team. Texas has the resume with its dominant win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The four-point loss to Oklahoma is cause for concern but not a season-ender because of what the team already accomplished this season.

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has looked great so far this season against lesser opponents. Now the Nittany Lions face their first test of the season against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are vulnerable, and a win over the team could vault the Nittany Lions up our playoff rankings.

Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA;

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) finds the endzone for a second time during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette.

Ohio State hasn’t looked its usual self for much of the 2023 season. The team has rebounded well from adversity and even secured a win over Notre Dame. That said, we still need to see them beat a playoff contender. They will get the chance to accomplish that feat against Penn State this week.

Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with OU coach Brent Venables after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Oklahoma had one test on its schedule in the form of the Texas Longhorns. The Sooners passed that test with flying colors. It’s a very real possibility the team will finish with a 12-0 record to end the season. Then could come a rematch with the Longhorns in the Big 12 title game.

Washington Huskies (7-0)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies may have looked outmanned at home against Oregon, but they found a way to win. The Washington passing attack still came through. My preseason Heisman prediction still looks good as Washington quarterback likely leads the pack after seven games.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State has more than impressed this season with a three-touchdown win over LSU and a tough road win over Clemson. The Seminoles very much seem bound for a playoff trip. No. 16 Duke, and in-state rivals Miami and Florida are still left to play on the schedule.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan has not in any way been tested. After two years of being rewarded for playing one of the least difficult schedules in college football, the Wolverines might only have to split with Ohio State and Penn State to make the playoff. No. 7 Penn State, Maryland and No. 3 Ohio State are all still left to be played.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, like Michigan, opted for the easy path in non-conference scheduling in addition to what has been an unchallenging schedule thus far. The schedule gets more difficult with three Top 20 teams remaining. No. 20 Missouri, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 13 Ole Miss stand as the most difficult remaining challenges for the Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire