Logan Wilson defends Bengals’ eight games in national spotlight

The Cincinnati Bengals schedule was released Wednesday and it was obvious that despite missing the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, they are still looked at by the NFL as one of the better and more exciting teams in the league since they were given eight games in the national spotlight.

The San Francisco 49ers. The New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys are the only teams that have more primetime games than the Bengals this season.

“They’re all opportunities to go out and show what we’re capable of,” linebacker Logan Wilson said on FOX 19. “They have us in those spotlight type games for a reason, and so it’s on us to go out and show what we can do.”

With Joe Burrow back healthy, all eyes will be on the Bengals to see if they can come back from what was a disappointing 9-8 season to get back to the heights of the back-to-back AFC Championships they were in the two seasons prior.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire