Locomotive FC remain winless but break losing streak in draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC remain winless after its draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-1.

El Paso put one into the back of the net during the 64th minute after an unbelievable shot by Francisco Javier Nevarez – his first as a Locomotive.

Nevarez was more than half way down the field when the shot was taken as he saw an open net and opportunity to put up El Paso on the board.

Tampa Bay was looking to level the score during the 73rd minute after the pass directly in front of the net followed by the header, tying things up.

The score would remain the same for the duration of the match leading to the Locomotive’s second draw of the season.

The Locomotive now move to a 0-2-5 record.

El Paso will return home to Southwest University Park to prepare for their next match against FC Tulsa on Saturday, April 27th at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.