Locke's Locks: High school football championship game picks

Nov. 30—Hard to believe, but the 2023 high school football season draws to a close this weekend.

The state championships are being held at Ole Miss today, Friday and Saturday. We've got three area teams playing for titles: Biggersville in Class 1A and West Point in 5A both play today, while Starkville vies for the 7A crown on Saturday.

By the way, I went 4-0 on my picks last week. I'm finishing strong.

Biggersville (11-1) vs. Velma Jackson (13-0)

Two of the best players in the state — not just in 1A, but the state — will face off today. Velma Jackson's Gavin Griffin, a running back, is this season's 1A Mr. Football. Biggersville running back/safety Jathan Hatch could have just as easily won that award.

But the difference in this game could come down to quarterback play. Neither team throws it a ton, but they're highly effective when they do. Velma Jackson's Terrelle Jackson has 69 completions, and 33 of them have gone for touchdowns. He's thrown only three interceptions, but Biggersville's defense — led by Hatch — is a turnover machine.

On the other side, Drew Rowsey can spin it with the best of them, with 20 TDs against just one pick. When he's able to find Tre Gunn in space, big things happen.

The Pick: Biggersville 35, Velma Jackson 33.

West Point (10-3) vs. Laurel (8-6)

For the eighth year in a row, West Point is in the state championship game. But the Green Wave haven't been able to close the deal the past three years.

If history is any indicator, title No. 12 could be in the offing. These teams have met only twice before, and both occasions were championship games. West Point beat Laurel 3-0 in the 1988 4A final and 29-8 in the 2016 5A final.

You're going to see two run-heavy attacks in this game, although Laurel is more than capable of throwing the ball.

The Pick: West Point 28, Laurel 24.

Starkville (10-3) vs. Oak Grove (12-1)

There's going to be a lot of Division I talent on the field Saturday night. Oak Grove has two-way star P.J. Woodland, an LSU commit, and quarterback Anthony Maddox, a Texas A&M commit. Starkville has Illinois commit Trey Petty at quarterback and SEC prospect Braylon Burnside at receiver.

The question I have is, which Starkville team will show up? The one that lost to Germantown early in the season and got mauled by Tupelo late in the year, or the team that's outscored opponents 99-15 in the playoffs?

The Pick: Oak Grove 41, Starkville 38.

Last week: 4-0

Overall: 57-25

