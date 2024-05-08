Locked on Rockets: Reviewing Amen Thompson’s promising rookie season
With early limitations as a long-range shooter and as a ball-handler, Amen Thompson isn’t yet the point guard that many Houston fans expected after being drafted at No. 4 overall in the 2023 first round. He also missed 20 games due to injury, largely ankle sprains.
But on the other hand, Thompson flourished as a versatile defender and an off-ball threat, and the athletic 6-foot-7 prospect was an essential part of an 11-game winning streak by the Rockets in March.
With that in mind, Thompson’s 2023-24 season was largely a success, and it could soon lead to him earning a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team (which will be announced in the coming days).
In this newly released podcast, credentialed media members Jackson Gatlin and Ben DuBose review the rookie’s many highs and a few lows — leading to final “grades” of A and B+, respectively.
