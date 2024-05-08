Locked on Rockets: Reviewing Amen Thompson’s promising rookie season

With early limitations as a long-range shooter and as a ball-handler, Amen Thompson isn’t yet the point guard that many Houston fans expected after being drafted at No. 4 overall in the 2023 first round. He also missed 20 games due to injury, largely ankle sprains.

But on the other hand, Thompson flourished as a versatile defender and an off-ball threat, and the athletic 6-foot-7 prospect was an essential part of an 11-game winning streak by the Rockets in March.

With that in mind, Thompson’s 2023-24 season was largely a success, and it could soon lead to him earning a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team (which will be announced in the coming days).

In this newly released podcast, credentialed media members Jackson Gatlin and Ben DuBose review the rookie’s many highs and a few lows — leading to final “grades” of A and B+, respectively.

Wednesday’s “Locked on Rockets” episode can be listened to via Apple, Google, Spotify, Castbox and virtually all major podcast distributors. It can also be watched on YouTube (see embed below).

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire