Lockdown defender Greg Tribble is a 'two-way player' for the Akron men's basketball team

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) looks for a layup against Bradley on Dec. 5, 2023, in Akron.

The days of senior Greg Tribble Jr. being a lockdown defender and a single-digit scorer on offense are over.

Yes, Tribble still brings it defensively, but he is also flashing his scoring touch for the University of Akron men's basketball team.

Tribble was at it again with an assortment of jumpers, floaters, layups and dunks Friday night when Akron earned a 76-59 win over Buffalo to remain undefeated in the Mid-American Conference.

Tribble, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored 18 points by making 8 of 13 shots from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 1 of 2 free throws. He also had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes and 51 seconds.

"I am excited. I am thrilled for Greg," Akron 6-7 senior forward Enrique Freeman said. "Greg is in the gym everyday. He gets 500 shots a day and he works. He is one of the hardest workers on our team. It is surreal when you see someone's hard work pay off. Shoot, hard work for the past five years."

Tribble and Freeman were both on the All-MAC Defensive Team last season.

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) attempts a shot over Bowling Green's PJ Edwards (4) on Jan. 5 in Akron.

Freeman compiled his 14th double-double this season with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Seniors Sammy Hunter (11 points, three assists), Ali Ali (10 points, two assists) and Kaleb Thornton (10 points, three steals) also scored in double figures for Akron (12-4, 4-0).

Sy Chatman had 23 points and six rebounds and Isaiah Adams had 11 points and six assists to pace Buffalo (2-14, 1-3).

"I like two things about the stat sheet," Akron coach John Groce said. "One is the turnovers. That is something that was an Achilles' heel a little bit in nonconference play and in league play we have been really good there. We had two in the first half and six in totality for the game, which is great. I like the fact that we had five double-figure scorers. I thought that we had good balance."

With Friday's game included, Tribble has scored in double figures in five out of the past six games.

"He has become a two-way player now," Groce said of Tribble. "He plays both ends of the floor and impacts both ends at a higher level than he has at any point in his career. I am not surprised. Greg is a self-made player. He is in here before practice in the morning, he is in here late at night and he is here at the practice facility.

"He puts in an inordinate amount of extra time on his game. A lot like [Xavier] Castaneda did in previous years and a lot like Loren Cristian Jackson did in previous years. We have got other guys who work hard and do some extra, but then there is guys that are at another level. Greg is one of those guys. ... I am really proud of him and happy for him."

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) attempts a shot over Bradley's Malevy Leons (14) on Dec. 5, 2023, in Akron.

Tribble locked up 6-8 Emoni Bates twice last season when the Cavaliers rookie was scoring in bunches for Eastern Michigan. Bates scored three points and 13 points against Akron last season.

The Zips won both games as Bates shot 4 of 25 from the field, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range, and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

For perspective, Bates regularly scored 20 points a game. He scored 43 points against Toledo, 36 points versus South Carolina, 35 points against Ball State, 30 points versus Michigan and 29 points against eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic.

"He is awesome," Groce said of Tribble. "The work ethic this guy has, the work capacity is above and beyond what we do with him is special. He has basically made himself into a two-way player. Obviously, I trust him a great deal. He is really smart. He knows what is going on. He plays to win. It is a real blessing to coach him.

"I am trying to soak in with him and these other seniors, these last, hopefully two to three months with them. This is a special crew, and he is certainly a big part of that."

Tribble lauded his teammates for their assistance on the court.

"Really, it is [Freeman] setting a lot good ball screens for me to get downhill," Tribble said. "Teams try to go under a lot on me because I like to get to the rim. He sets them at a good angle, and I am able to get downhill and get to my wheelhouse. I work on them shots all the time."

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) dunks the ball against Bowling Green on Jan. 5 in Akron.

Akron forward Enrique Freeman continues double-double run

Freeman compiled his 14th double-double in 33 minutes and 16 seconds. He made 9 of 10 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.

"It's impressive," Groce said. "What's even more impressive about him is the way he does it on and off the court, the way he treats people. He was the Scholar-Athlete of the Week in the Mid-American Conference this week. ... He is not just being recognized for his stellar performance, but for who he is as a student and who he is as a person and his character. It is well deserved."

Freeman added: "I play hard. I know my teammates are counting on me, truthfully, and I am just trying to win."

Akron Zips guard Nate Johnson looks to pass over Bradley guard Duke Deen on Dec. 5, 2023, in Akron.

Akron guard Nate Johnson leaves court with injury

Akron sophomore Nate Johnson was limited to seven minutes and 27 seconds because of a hand injury that required ice on the bench. He had two points, one assist and one steal.

"We will get his hand imaged [Saturday]," Groce said. "... Hand inflamed a little bit, which is obviously a concern. He will get imaging [Saturday], X-ray, MRI and then we will be able to have more information as to where he's at. Right now, hoping for the best."

Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter drives to the basket against Bradley's Darius Hannah on Dec. 5, 2023, in Akron.

Lets 'get back to being Akron'

Groce said the Zips "get an opportunity to learn from a win" after they didn't play their best in spurts Friday.

"I told them we are not going to allow winning to be a deodorant and hide what stinks," Groce said. "We gotta get on the floor for a loose ball. We don't do that; that's not what Akron does. We get out of the way around the rim and slap and don't put our chest into a play; that's not what Akron does. We missed some block outs, didn't attempt a block out on a few of them; that's not what Akron does.

"We gotta get back to being Akron."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Greg Tribble adds scoring to elite defense with Akron men's basketball