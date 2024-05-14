Locals earn SEOBCA All Star, Native All State honors
May 14—The awards continue to roll in for area baseball seniors.
Multiple local athletes will don their uniforms one more time as they participate in the Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All Star Game Wednesday in McAlester, while two players also earned Oklahoma Native All State honors.
Seven players from several schools will be competing alongside others from across southeast Oklahoma in a friendly competitive game between North and South teams.
McAlester's Brayden Phillips, Caden Lesnau, and Ganon Mullins, Crowder's Logan Anderson, Hartshorne's Kelby Thomason, and Wilburton's Nate Harkins will represent the area on the North team, while Kiowa's Hunter Boatright was slotted into the roster for the South.
First pitch for the SEOBCA All-Star Game is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mike Deak Field.
In addition to the SEOBCA honors, two local players also earned Oklahoma Native All State Baseball teams.
Lesnau and Mullins, both members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, were selected as Native All State members from the Oklahoma Native All State Association. That game is scheduled to be played June 8 at 6 p.m.
Here are the complete rosters for the North and South teams in the SEOBCA All-Star Game:
NORTH
Logan Anderson, Crowder
Kelby Thomason, Hartshorne
Jackson Clubb, Heavener
Brayden Phillips, McAlester
Caden Lesnau, McAlester
Ganon Mullins, McAlester
Kale Testerman, Oktaha
Kip Christian, Oktaha
Maddox Edwards, Oktaha
Bret Caldwell, Panama
Rabbit Holly, Red Oak
Corbin Miller, Spiro
Hunter Sparks, Spiro
Ace Engle, Stigler
Cole Hamlin, Stigler
Jayden Gould, Stigler
Nate Harkins, Wilburton
Landon Donaho, Wister
Riley Crane, Wister
Tucker Wooten, Wister
Coach: Chris Gollihare, Panama
SOUTH
Brian Bryant, Atoka
Aiden Bryant, Battiest
Jerry Smith, Calera
Cade Cometti, Coalgate
Dalton O'Dell, Coalgate
Kolby Worthy, Hugo
Trystunn Fleeks, Hugo
Hunter Boatright, Kiowa
Holden Lee, Latta
Landon Wolfe, Latta
Keegan Robertson, Rattan
Logan Smith, Rattan
Bitton Salsbury, Silo
Charlie Gardner, Silo
Shawn Weaver, Silo
Isaac Caldwell, Smithville
Pete Goodson, Tushka
Tagen Simon, Tushka
Coach: Dax Simon, Tushka