Locals earn SEOBCA All Star, Native All State honors

May 14—The awards continue to roll in for area baseball seniors.

Multiple local athletes will don their uniforms one more time as they participate in the Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All Star Game Wednesday in McAlester, while two players also earned Oklahoma Native All State honors.

Seven players from several schools will be competing alongside others from across southeast Oklahoma in a friendly competitive game between North and South teams.

McAlester's Brayden Phillips, Caden Lesnau, and Ganon Mullins, Crowder's Logan Anderson, Hartshorne's Kelby Thomason, and Wilburton's Nate Harkins will represent the area on the North team, while Kiowa's Hunter Boatright was slotted into the roster for the South.

First pitch for the SEOBCA All-Star Game is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mike Deak Field.

In addition to the SEOBCA honors, two local players also earned Oklahoma Native All State Baseball teams.

Lesnau and Mullins, both members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, were selected as Native All State members from the Oklahoma Native All State Association. That game is scheduled to be played June 8 at 6 p.m.

Here are the complete rosters for the North and South teams in the SEOBCA All-Star Game:

NORTH

Logan Anderson, Crowder

Kelby Thomason, Hartshorne

Jackson Clubb, Heavener

Brayden Phillips, McAlester

Caden Lesnau, McAlester

Ganon Mullins, McAlester

Kale Testerman, Oktaha

Kip Christian, Oktaha

Maddox Edwards, Oktaha

Bret Caldwell, Panama

Rabbit Holly, Red Oak

Corbin Miller, Spiro

Hunter Sparks, Spiro

Ace Engle, Stigler

Cole Hamlin, Stigler

Jayden Gould, Stigler

Nate Harkins, Wilburton

Landon Donaho, Wister

Riley Crane, Wister

Tucker Wooten, Wister

Coach: Chris Gollihare, Panama

SOUTH

Brian Bryant, Atoka

Aiden Bryant, Battiest

Jerry Smith, Calera

Cade Cometti, Coalgate

Dalton O'Dell, Coalgate

Kolby Worthy, Hugo

Trystunn Fleeks, Hugo

Hunter Boatright, Kiowa

Holden Lee, Latta

Landon Wolfe, Latta

Keegan Robertson, Rattan

Logan Smith, Rattan

Bitton Salsbury, Silo

Charlie Gardner, Silo

Shawn Weaver, Silo

Isaac Caldwell, Smithville

Pete Goodson, Tushka

Tagen Simon, Tushka

Coach: Dax Simon, Tushka