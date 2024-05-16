Local Results for May 16

May 16—Baseball

Strom Thurmond 4, Gray Collegiate 0

Evan Bates pitched a complete-game shutout Wednesday night as Strom Thurmond eliminated Gray Collegiate Academy from the Class AA Upper State tournament.

Bryston Bryant hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning for a 1-0 lead, Bates helped his cause by hitting a two-run single in the fourth, and Nate Nordeen singled in a run in the sixth.

The Rebels advanced to the Class AA Upper State championship Thursday at Mid-Carolina.

Softball

Strom Thurmond 5, Saluda 1

Strom Thurmond eliminated Saluda from the Class AA Upper State tournament Wednesday with a 5-1 road win.

Leigh Anne Strock and Addyson Harrison each drove in two runs for the Rebels, and Kinley French also had an RBI. Madison Rodrigues picked up the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

The win sends the Rebels to the Class AA Upper State championship at Gray Collegiate on Friday.