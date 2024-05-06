Local lacrosse standouts set for NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local lacrosse standouts now know their first step in chasing down a 2024 national title at the college level.

Local grads from Corning and Horseheads learned their opening matchups for the NCAA Lacrosse tournaments, on Sunday. Some of the area’s top talent in Division I and III college lacrosse, will have a chance to chase down a national title for their respective schools. Below is a guide to each game, featuring a local grad.

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament – Friday, May 10th – Round 1:

LIU at #5 Virginia – 3 p.m.

Corning grad Jenna DiNardo will look to lead Virginia (14-4-0) after a phenomenal freshman season. DiNardo made the ACC All-Freshman team with 36 goals and 10 assists on the season. With the Corning grad’s effort, the Cavs wrapped up their conference tournament as semifinalists.

(Photo Courtesy: @PatriotLeague on “X”) Corning grads Logan and Riley Olmstead help Loyola women’s lacrosse to their 5th straight Patriot League title.

Duke vs. Loyola (Maryland) – 4 p.m.

Corning grads Riley and Logan Olmstead will lead Loyola to the University of Penn, for a matchup with Duke. Loyola (17-2-0) is fresh off of their 5th consecutive Patriot League title, after defeating Navy in overtime. The Olmstead sisters have wrecked havoc on defense for the Greyhounds, in their graduate seasons. Riley has picked up 17 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers. Logan equaled her sister in ground balls recovered, while causing 15 turnovers.

(Photo Courtesy: @ASUNSports on “X”) Horseheads grad Avery Snyder guided Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse to their first ASUN title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Coastal Carolina at #7 Notre Dame – 1 p.m.

Horseheads grad Avery Snyder hopes to lead Coastal Carolina (14-5-0) to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, to close out her senior season. Snyder scored a goal to help the Chanticleers win their first ever ASUN Tournament title and punch their first NCAA Tournament ticket. The standout senior’s goal in the semifinal round earned her a selection to the ASUN All-Tournament team. Snyder has totaled 7 goals and 17 assists so far this season. Once NCAA Tournament action begins, the Chants will look to build off of a 10-9 upset of Jacksonville for the conference crown.

(Photo Courtesy: @MAACSports on “X”) Corning’s Maddy Gill help boost Niagara women’s lacrosse to a season of firsts for the program.

Niagara vs. Stony Brook – 2 p.m.

Corning’s Maddy Gill and Niagara University will make the trip to Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome for their first ever NCAA tournament game. The Purple Eagles (16-3-0) are looking to continue the program’s best season, with an opening matchup against Stony Brook. Gill scored a hat trick in the team’s MAAC tournament semifinal win over Siena, to send Niagara back to the conference title game for the first time since 2001. In the championship game, the Corning grad registered 3 shots, to help the Purple Eagles claim the crown for the first time. Niagara’s win snapped Fairfield’s streak of 5 consecutive conference titles. As for Gill, the sophomore has 21 goals and 6 assists this season.

Aside from the local grads, Syracuse and Binghamton will represent the region in the tournament. A full interactive bracket can be found at NCAA.com. Round 1 games begin on Friday, May 10th and will air on ESPN+.

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament – Round 1:

Saturday, May 11th – Princeton at #7 Maryland – 7:30 p.m.

Corning’s Logan McNaney and John Tillman will look to lead Maryland back to the national championship. The Terrapins (8-5-0) are seeded 7th in the tournament and will host Princeton. After a semifinal round exit from the Big Ten tournament, Maryland is determined to return to their 2022 glory against the Ivy League champs. Tillman and McNaney are no stranger to winning a national crown. Tillman coached the Terps to titles in 2017 and 2022. McNaney earned the Most Outstanding Player award, after standing tall in net for Maryland’s 2022 championship win. Returning to the net after a season ending injury in 2023, McNaney has 8 wins with 139 saves.

Syracuse will also be vying for a national crown. The Orange will host Towson on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

All first round men’s tournament action will air on ESPNU. A full interactive bracket can be found on NCAA.com.

NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Tournament – Round 2:

Friday, May 10th – Hope College at RIT – 12 p.m.

Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler and RIT are primed to battle for their 3rd Division III National Title since 2021. The Tigers (17-2-0) are extra motivated for this year’s tournament, after having their astonishing conference championship streak snapped. In addition to the 2021 and 22 national crowns, the Tigers won the Liberty League Championship in every season since 2012. RPI ended the Tigers’ 11-season long win streak, with a 15-14 win, on Sunday. Grottenthaler has accounted for 18 goals and 17 assists this season. The Corning grad will look to add a 3rd national title ring to his collection, as the Tigers open their tournament in the 2nd round against Hope College (Michigan).

(Photo Courtesy: sunyac.prestosports.com) SUNY Geneseo men’s lacrosse turned in a dominant effort to win a 2nd straight SUNYAC title.

Saturday, May 11th – SUNY Geneseo vs. Middlebury – 3 p.m.

SUNY Geneseo is the only team featuring 2 local grads from different schools, in the 2024 D-III tournament. Corning’s Aidan Crane and Horseheads’ Dominic Pagano have helped the Knights to a special run this season. Geneseo (13-6-0) rolled through their competition to claim a 2nd straight SUNYAC title. The Knights defeated Oswego State 17-3 in the semis, before overwhelming SUNY Potsdam 20-10 for the championship. As a junior, Pagano has been a stout defender this season, with 4 ground balls and 3 caused turnovers. Crane has been limited on defense as a freshman, totaling 2 caused turnovers, and a ground ball. Fellow Section IV alum, Trevor Bollinger is also a defender for Geneseo. The senior from Ithaca has 50 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers this season.

Fans and families can follow all of the D-III tournament action on NCAA.com.





