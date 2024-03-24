Advertisement

Local Curling Scores

James Cook, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

Mar. 23—CURLING

TC Curling Club Winter League Results

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

Granite Asylum def. Rockin' the House, 10-6

Drinks are on You! def. Baby Got Tap Back, 9-2

Worry Free def. THE HACKS, 12-5

Ailsa Craig def. Stones of Granite, 8-7

THURSDAY LEAGUE

Kidney Stones def. The House Band, 15-0

Retooled def. Stone Cold, 6-5

Stone Hounds def. Read 'em and Sweep, 9-6

Dudes with Stones def. Easy Sliders, 10-7

Raise a Little Hell def. Stone Mongers, 11-2

