Local Curling Scores
Mar. 23—CURLING
TC Curling Club Winter League Results
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
Granite Asylum def. Rockin' the House, 10-6
Drinks are on You! def. Baby Got Tap Back, 9-2
Worry Free def. THE HACKS, 12-5
Ailsa Craig def. Stones of Granite, 8-7
THURSDAY LEAGUE
Kidney Stones def. The House Band, 15-0
Retooled def. Stone Cold, 6-5
Stone Hounds def. Read 'em and Sweep, 9-6
Dudes with Stones def. Easy Sliders, 10-7
Raise a Little Hell def. Stone Mongers, 11-2
