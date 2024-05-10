Local boxer to fight former world champion in Canada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Katherine Lindenmuth is still relatively new to her boxing career. Just a few years into fighting professionally, she has started to make a name for herself within the Albuquerque boxing community. Now, she is looking to branch out of the state.

“I kept telling coach that I am going to be a World Champion and I am going to take us places with this,” said Lindenmuth. “It’s that dream in the back of your mind, but that’s what sets you apart, but like if you are going to be a dreamer, you are only going to be thinking about it. I am going to be a doer.”

With her eyes on a world title now in motion, Lindenmuth is set to take on her toughest challenge yet — a former 2X world champion. She will fight Kim Clavel on her native Canadian soil.

“With Kim, she has held two belts but she has lost them as well. So, just knowing that it just puts that human side to it, you know she has won it but here I come.”

The bout with be a 10-round fight, which is the longest of Lindenmuth’s career. Building stamina will be key for her, as 15 of Clavel’s wins have come by decision.

Since the fight is set to take place in Canada, Lindenmuth isn’t just representing New Mexico anymore, but also the United States. It is the highest stakes fight of her career thus far, and with so much on the line for her future, she is ready to prove that she belongs.

“You are going to see a lot of action. I dont quit and I feel like that is just the person that I am and that is where I am going to edge it out.”

Lindenmuth’s fight against Clavel will take place on Thursday, May 16 in Montreal.

