Local athletes shine during Virginia Tech spring football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – On Saturday, April 13., Virginia Tech held their annual spring football game over at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. During the first quarter of the football game former Radford high school football player P.J. Prioleau scored the first touchdown in Saturday’s contest.

Prioleau lead the team with 62 yards, and also caught a pass from quarterback Kyron Drones to score his second touchdown of the day. He also received the Frank Beamer Ultimate Teammate award during halftime as well. Prioleau wasn’t the only southwest Virginia native that had his name called. Tight end Ja’Ricous Hairston caught a pass for a touchdown as well. The Maroon team defeated the Orange team 21-14.

“I love that we know more about our team our guys and what we’re going to get that proved true this spring. The guys finished strong and had a good spring. It’s just getting this next group to kind of be ready to play and we’re making strides there,” says Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry.

Next Virginia Tech begins their 2024 campaign on the road August 31 at Vanderbilt.

