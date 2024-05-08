Lobos track and field lands the talented Pamela Kosgei

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kenyan distance runner Pamela Kosgei will join the Lobo track and field team next season. The signing is big for UNM because Kosgei is considered one of the most accomplished distance athletes in the world under the age of 20.

The 19-year-old Kosgei has an impressive International resume with times in multiple events that would put her in the top of the NCAA. Her personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase ranks number two in the nation. Kosgei’s cross-country 10k ranks number two as well.

Kosgei has plans to go to the Olympic Trials over the next six weeks, with hopes of representing her country Kenya.

