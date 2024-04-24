Lobo baseball bats get hot at Texas Tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tod Brown’s Lobo baseball team put up 17 runs on 21 hits Tuesday to defeat Texas Tech in a midweek, non conference battle in Lubbock, Texas.

Lobos outfielder Will Ashby put in a powerful performance at the plate. Ashby had a pair of home runs, one a grand slam. He drove in six of the Lobos 17 runs.



The Lobos took a 9-3 lead into the 8th inning and only added to that total as Chase Weissenborn and Khalil Walker delivered back to back home runs. Ashby came up in the final inning of the game and delivered a grand slam as the Lobos scored six runs in the 9th inning.



The Lobos, now 20-19 on the season, will return to Mountain West Conference play Friday when they start a three game series at home against San Diego State.

