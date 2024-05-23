Livingston sign goalkeeper Prior

French goalkeeper Jerome Prior has become Livingston's sixth signing as David Martindale's side prepare for life in the Championship.

The 28-year-old most recently played in his homeland for Ligue 2 side Pau FC, having started his career at Bordeaux, who he made 29 appearances for.

Prior has worn a Livingston strip already after turning out in a mid-season friendly in Turkey during the winter break.

The club say conversations continued between the goalkeeper and Martindale, with a one-year deal now in place, with the contract automatically extended by another year if Livingston are promoted straight back to the Premiership.