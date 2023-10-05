Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tonight as the Reds return to action after a controversial week of VAR fallout.

The Reds saw their winning run come to an end in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were furious after the VAR failed to overturn Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed opener and finished the match with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

And after a contentious week that has seen Klopp call for the Tottenham match to be replayed following the VAR error, Liverpool will look to make it two wins from two in Europa League Group E following their opening victory at Austrian side LASK.

Liverpool have never played Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a competitive match. The Belgian side, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season, drew 1-1 in their opening match against Toulouse.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League and get the latest match odds here.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

Liverpool host Belgian leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in Europa League at Anfield

Europa League fixture kicks off at 8pm BST, live on TNT Sports

Liverpool return to action following Tottenham defeat and VAR fallout

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool go strong with Mohamed Salah named in the starting line-up!

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Europa League latest: Marseille 2-0 Brighton

18:35 , Jamie Braidwood

HALF TIME: That was better from Brighton - but Roberto De Zerbi’s side are unable to pull one back before the break despite a flurry of chances. Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez denied Ansu Fati and then Danny Welbeck, before Solly March shot wide.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Gary Neville urged Jurgen Klopp to move on after the Liverpool manager called for his side’s defeat at Tottenham to be replayed.

The Reds saw Luis Diaz’s opening goal wrongly disallowed for offside, with the referees’ body PGMOL now releasing the audio of the major VAR error following a request from Liverpool.

But Klopp says the audio conversation, with VAR lead Darren England and assistant Dan Cook failing to realise the on-field decision was onside, has not changed his thinking and believes the match should be played again.

Liverpool also had two players sent off in the defeat, midfielder Curtis Jones and forward Diogo Jota, before conceding a 96th-minute winner in the 2-1 defeat. The result was Liverpool’s first defeat of the season.

Gary Neville responds after Jurgen Klopp calls for Liverpool replay: ‘That’s madness’

Europa League latest: Freiburg 0-1 West Ham

18:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Meanwhile in Germany, Lucas Paquetá has given West Ham the lead against Freiburg.

The Brazilian made a terrific leap to get to Jarrod Bowen’s cross from the right. Great header.

Europa League latest: Marseille 2-0 Brighton

18:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Extraordinary scenes at the Stade Veledrome, where Brighton are facing Marseille. The hosts took the lead through Chancel Mbemba and then doubled less than two minutes as Lewis Dunk slipped and Jordan Veretout punished the visitors. Brighton thought they had a penalty, but it was ruled out by VAR. A long way back for the Seagulls in this one.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been quite the week at Liverpool... Jurgen Klopp called for an unprecedented replay of their Premier League fixture against Tottenham following the major VAR error during the match on Saturday.

The decision was so widely derided and controversial that on Monday the club made a formal request for the recording between officials from the defeat to Tottenham.

On Tuesday, the refereeing body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) released a second statement along with the audio between match officials, sending it to Liverpool along with an improved communication protocol and double-checking outcomes between VAR and the assistant.

But Klopp does not feel that that makes up for Luis Diaz’ first goal on Saturday being ruled out and changing the course of the fixture - which Liverpool eventually lost 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp calls for Liverpool’s match at Tottenham to be replayed over VAR blunder

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Liverpool team news?

Despite their red cards against Tottenham, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are available to play in the Europa League. Cody Gakpo came off at half time against Tottenham with what appeared to be a leg injury is out. Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again and could start but with Liverpool facing a tricky trip to Brighton on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp could also rotate his side and keep his squad fresh.

Predicted Liverpool line-up

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Doak

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Liverpool vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 October at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7:45pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise on TV? How to watch Europa League

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tonight as the Reds return to action after a controversial week of VAR fallout.

The Reds saw their winning run come to an end in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were furious after the VAR failed to overturn Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed opener and finished the match with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

And after a contentious week that has seen Klopp call for the Tottenham match to be replayed following the VAR error, Liverpool will look to make it two wins from two in Europa League Group E following their opening victory at Austrian side LASK.

Liverpool have never played Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a competitive match. The Belgian side, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season, drew 1-1 in their opening match against Toulouse.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise in tonight’s live blog