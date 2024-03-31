Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Mo Salah goal sends Red top of the table

Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Mo Salah goal sends Red top of the table

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a battling comeback victory over Brighton at Anfield.

The visitors ignited a superb contest inside the opening two minutes as Danny Welbeck latched onto a loose ball inside the Liverpool box to fire Brighton into the lead.

That goal spurred Liverpool into an aggressive response and they camped themselves inside Brighton’s half desperately chasing a leveller. It came through Luis Diaz who darted into space from a corner and turned Mo Salah’s header, flicked on by Joel Veltman’s poor clearance, into the back of the net.

The second half was no less entertaining. Liverpool on the attack, Brighton countering but the difference came from the hosts’ talisman. Alexis Mac Allister fed a short pass into the box, Salah ran into space to collect. He took a touch then curled the ball into the back of the net.

Brighton increased the tempo of their own play but they were unable to claw back the deficit and Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a vital three points.

Relive the action from Liverpool v Brighton below:

Liverpool v Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi fails Anfield audition as Mohamed Salah continues Liverpool’s title charge

Liverpool defeat Brighton at Anfield thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah

The Reds go top of the Premier League with victory

90’ SAVE! - Verbruggen denies Salah from inside the box (LIV 2-1 BHA)

71’ DISALLOWED! - Diaz is offside after finishing off Salah’s pass (LIV 2-1 BHA)

65’ GOAL! - Salah sends Liverpool into the lead (LIV 2-1 BHA)

54’ CLOSE! - Mac Allister nods one wide of the target (LIV 1-1 BHA)

27’ GOAL! - Diaz volleys in the equaliser (LIV 1-1 BHA)

9’ CLOSE! - Salah’s curling effort goes wide (LIV 0-1 BHA)

2’ GOAL! - Welbeck rattles Brighton into the lead (LIV 0-1 BHA)

Liverpool FC 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Roberto De Zerbi fails Anfield audition as Mohamed Salah continues Liverpool’s title charge

17:41 , Mike Jones

He was bold, he was brash, but Roberto De Zerbi’s Anfield audition did little to convince a sceptical audience he has what it takes to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool title charge rumbled on at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brighton boss set things up perfectly pre-match, insisting he is not sure where his future lies beyond this season, with Manchester United another potential destination.

Given his lack of managing at the very top level, the doubters needed to see something special from Brighton on Sunday, a lesson on par with that they put on at Old Trafford earlier this season, to convince them the Italian is Klopp’s rightful heir.

De Zerbi fails Anfield audition as Salah continues Liverpool’s title charge

Is Jurgen Klopp going to watch Man City vs Arsenal?

16:42 , Mike Jones

He said: “We have a booth room and I will watch a bit of it because the traffic is now heavy to get out of the stadium. We just have to win our games and see where we end up.”

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:38 , Mike Jones

Reaction from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who spoke to BBC MOTD: “I would have loved to not be 1-0 down, I would love to have been four or five nil up but that’s the best we played against De Zerbi’s Brighton.

“Playing wise it was really good, defending wise, yes always a struggle but there’s been games against Brighton we were never close but this time we were calm. That is the first of the last 10, let’s keep going.”

On move for the winner: “That is an unbelievable ball [from Dominik Szoboszlai]. It is the creativity and the quality, seeing that. He sees Macca, his first touch is incredible and then he sees Mo. How wasteful we were at all the other moments it was good we had this genius football moment to finish the game off.

“Brighton have incredible quality. That is the measure I have for how good we were today because I really respect them. They had chances, they took more risks all of a sudden and we got slightly tired.

“We deserved to win the game. That is what you want and then on top of that it is really cool.”

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:34 , Mike Jones

Mo Salah had 12 shots v Brighton, his most ever in a Premier League game, the most on record (from 2003-04) by a Liverpool player in a match in the competition, and the most by any player in the top-flight since Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Burnley in October 2016 (12).

Mohamed Salah rescues Liverpool as Reds hit back to beat Brighton

16:30 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah scored a vital winner as Liverpool overcame a significant Brighton challenge to win 2-1 and kick-start the title run-in by sending a message to rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

Rather than benefit from not playing for Egypt during the international break, Salah appeared to have suffered from it as it took him almost an hour to find his usual sharpness.

Indeed, it was his slack pass which allowed Brighton to take a shock lead inside 90 seconds through Danny Welbeck.

Mohamed Salah rescues Liverpool as Reds hit back to beat Brighton

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:26 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in which they were behind this season, now their outright most ever in a single campaign in the competition.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE

16:22 , Mike Jones

One of the two Premier League matches that will influence the title race has been played today, the other is just about to get underway.

Manchester City vs Arsenal is live right here with kick off at 4.30pm:

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:18 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have now won a huge 26 points from losing positions in this season’s Premier League. A sign that they could be potential champions perhaps?

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:14 , Mike Jones

Liverpool will be eagerly watching the next match of the day as Manchester City host Arsenal. Both are title contenders and at least one of the sides will be dropping points this afternoon.

Will Jurgen Klopp’s men end the day top of the table or can Arsenal beat City and regain top spot?

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:09 , Mike Jones

Alexis Mac Allister was awarded the player of the match, rightly so. He spoke to Sky Sports after the game saying: “We didn’t start as we wanted, but it was an amazing game.

“We played against an unbelievable team, I know them very well, I know what they can do. I would rather not concede so early, but the mentality of the boys is amazing. Today we showed it again.

“[Mo] has been asking for passes and assists from me during the week. Second half he scored. That’s the mentality he shows, because in the first half he missed a couple but in the second half he showed his quality.

“If I get home in time I’ll watch the City game, because I like to watch football and this is a great football match.”

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:05 , Mike Jones

Salah had 11 shots in today’s game, the most he has had in a league match for Liverpool.

(REUTERS)

FT Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:01 , Mike Jones

Mo Salah has been involved in 15 Premier League goals against Brighton (9 goals, 6 assists), his most versus a single opponent.

Indeed, the only Liverpool player with more goals and assists against a side in the competition is Steven Gerrard vs Newcastle (16 - 8 goals. 8 assists).

Full-time! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:57 , Mike Jones

90+6 mins: Those stoppage time minutes were tense and filled with nervous moments for Liverpool but whistle goes and the Reds claim all three points.

This win could prove crucial at the end of the season but for now Liverpool move three points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:53 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: There are six minutes of added time to play.

Danny Welbeck bursts into the box from the right but blazes a shot into the wrong side of the goal.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:51 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Save! That is world class from Bart Verbruggen.

Harvey Elliott is played into the byline and manages to cut the ball through the box to pick out Mo Salah. He controls the ball and shoots but the Brighton goalkeeper leaps to the right and palms the ball away at full stretch to deny Salah a second goal.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:46 , Mike Jones

86 mins: The minutes are ticking away and the nerves are increasing for the Liverpool fans. They all know and understand the value of three points today.

It could be the difference between ending the day top of the table or not.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:44 , Mike Jones

83 mins: Harvey Elliott comes onto the pitch for Liverpool replacing Darwin Nunez. Simon Adingra and Jakub Moder head off for Brighton with Evan Ferguson and Adam Lallana replacing them.

Liveprool swing in a corner that Elliott gets on the end of. He nods the ball to the back post where Ferguson controls the ball and boots it away.

Two substitutes into the action immediately.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:42 , Mike Jones

80 mins: Into the last 10 minutes now and Brighton win a free kick. The ball is whipped into the penalty area and lands on the head of Lewis Dunk who nods the ball into the ground.

Caoimhin Kelleher scrambles across and turns the ball out for a corner.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:37 , Mike Jones

77 mins: A counter attack from Liverpool sees Luis Diaz sprint forward with the ball before slotting it across to Mo Salah. Salah drives into the penalty area and fires a shot straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:35 , Mike Jones

74 mins: Liverpool do look vulnerable in defence, especially on their right side where Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah are operating in partnership.

That’s been where Brighton’s main attacking focus has come from. The visitors win a corner but Liverpool handle it well.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:32 , Mike Jones

71 mins: Facundo Buonanotte has been brought onto the pitch by Roberto De Zerbi to replace Tariq Lamptey.

Disallowed goal!

Darwin Nunez collects a loose ball into the middle of the pitch and slips it across to Mo Salah. Salah threads the ball into the box for Luis Diaz who turns it into the net after a fumble from Bart Verbruggen.

The offside flag goes up immediately but VAR is checking the decision.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:29 , Mike Jones

68 mins: Jurgen Klopp will want at least one more goal before he starts to feel comfortable in this game. Liverpool need to keep the pressure on Brighton here if they want to close out the game.

A corner comes into the box from Szoboszlai who picks out Salah. Salah volleys a pass back across goal but Verbruggen plucks it out of the air.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (Salah, 65’)

15:26 , Mike Jones

65 mins: There it is!

Mo Salah gets his goal and Liverpool take the lead. It’s a chance created by Alexis Mac Allister who is given the ball thanks to a pacey pass from Dominik Szoboszlai out wide.

Mac Allister flicks a five-yard pass into the box where Salah has drifted into space. He controls the ball and curls it into the back of the net.

Can Brighton respond?

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:23 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Bradley gets into the box with an overlapping run on the right wing as Mac Allister threads through the ball. Teh defenders cut back can’t find a red shirt though and Brighton boot the ball clear.

Szoboszlai then brings the ball back towards the box and decides to have a go. He strikes his effort well enough but it’s never on target and heads wide.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:19 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Szoboszlai wins a corner for the Reds and delivers it himself. He curls an outswinger into the penalty area but Jan Paul van Hecke leaps highest and nods the ball away.

Joe Gomez is booked for a tackle on Tariq Lamptey and becomes the latest player to go in the book. That’s now five on yellow cards, three from Liverpool, two from Brighton.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:16 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Salah attempts to thread and run the ball through a narrow gap inside the box and goes to ground. The Brighton defenders just stood their ground and Salah has no way through.

A quick penalty appeal ends with the referee shaking his head and the home fans jeer the decision. It was the correct one though.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:14 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Close! Wataru Endo recovers the ball as Carlos Baleba looks to bomb forward. Liverpool press up towards Brighton’s box and the ball squirts out to Darwin Nunez on the left.

He rolls it back to Joe Gomez who lifts a cross into the middle. Alexis Mac Allister is there but his header bounces wide of the far post!

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:12 , Mike Jones

51 mins: It would have been remarkable if the match continued at the same pace as in the first half. There’s been a drop off in tempo as the teams look to settle back into things.

Liverpool seeing more of the ball but Brighton battling hard in midfield to win it back.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:09 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Joe Gomez fouls Jakub Moder over on Brighton’s right flank. The visitors are awarded a free kick and look to slow down play.

Carlos Baleba is brought down and Danny Welbeck is booked for dissent after demanding the referee pulls out a card.

Second half! Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:05 , Mike Jones

No changes to either team as Liverpool get the ball rolling for the second 45 minutes at Anfield. Which way will this game go?

HT Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:02 , Mike Jones

Liverpool had 14 shots in that first half with only four on target. Brighton, in contrast, created three chance but their first was the best one and led to Danny Welback’s opener.

HT Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:58 , Mike Jones

After 87 seconds, Danny Welbeck has given Brighton the earliest 1-0 lead by a visiting side in a Premier League game at Anfield since Tottenham in October 2019 (Harry Kane, 47 seconds).

HT Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:54 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time! Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:50 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: An electric and surprising first half comes to an end at Anfield with the teams heading into the break on level terms.

Danny Welbeck shocked the stadium inside the opening two minutes by sending Brighton ahead but that early goal spurred Liverpool into attacking full force.

Luis Diaz knocked in an equaliser meaning everything is still on the line for the next half.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Four minutes of added time to play in this first half. It’s been a rapid game so far with both teams creating great chances.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Dominik Szobozslai plays another short corner and gives it to Alexis Mac Allister. He floats in a cross but Jakub Moder is on hand to clear the danger.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:41 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Mo Salah has had so many shots for Liverpool but isn’t getting near the goal. He seems to be attempting a quantity over quality approach but surely one has to go in soon?

Liverpool are throwing men forward but it means Brighton have plenty of space to sprint into when they recover the ball.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:40 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Close!

Liverpool almost take the lead through the stubbornness of Darwin Nunez. Conor Bradley is slipped into the box and pulls it back to Nunez.

His initial headed effort goes nowhere but he sweeps the ball back towards goal whilst lying on the floor and only the standing leg of Bart Verbruggen stops it from going in.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:33 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Simon Adingra is Brighton’s biggest threat. He’s causing serious problems on Liverpool’s right side and slips in Danny Welbeck this time.

Welbeck dances into the box and shoots but hits the wrong side of the side-netting.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: The Liverpool fans are in full voice again now after that Luis Diaz goal. They’ll be more confident about claiming the victory from this position now.

Conor Bradley tries to sneak forward on the right wing but he’s flagged offside as a cross-field pass comes over to him.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Brighton (Diaz, 27’)

14:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Equaliser!

Liverpool win a corner that gets swung deep into the box. It comes to Mo Salah on the edge of the penalty area who nods it back into the middle.

Joel Veltman tries to clear the danger but scuffs the ball into the path of Luis Diaz who volleys it past Bart Verbruggen at full stretch.

Game on.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: For all of Liverpool’s intensity in the final third they haven’t managed a shot on target yet. Joel Veltman pokes the ball away from Luis Diaz but concedes a corner which Domini Szobozslai turns into the box.

The initial ball isn’t dangerous and when it comes back into the middle Darwin Nunez is flagged offside.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Liverpool’s main threat is certainly coming from Mac Allister and Salah. The ball keeps getting worked over the top of Brighton’s back line and Salah is too quick to keep up with.

If the Seagulls keep giving him these chances he’ll take one before too long.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:19 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Liverpool’s pressure is fairly consistent but Brighton are defending brilliantly as a team. Mac Allister chips another ball into the box for Salah.

This time he attempts the volley and smokes his effort over the crossbar. The Reds are getting closer.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:15 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Mac Allister dinks the ball over the top and plays in Salah. He looks to bring the ball back onto his left-foot but is tackled and wins a corner.

Liverpool play the set piece short but Brighton defend it well and break on the counter attack.

Mac Allister is left to deal with Adingra and nudges the forward onto the deck. The referee awards the foul and also pulls out a yellow card for the Liverpool midfielder.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:12 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Brighton earn themselves a free kick deep in Liverpool’s half. Estupinan swings in the set piece but Alexis Mac Allister is up highest to nod the ball away.

The visitors recycle it and win a corner but Pascal Gross’ delivery is whipped straight out of play.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Close!

Conor Bradley goes forward on the overlap and brings the ball under control. He slips it into the box for Mo Salah who opens up his body and looks to curl a shot into the far top corner.

He stirkes it well but sends the effort just wide of the post.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:08 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Liverpool have had the better of possession since the goal. They’re pushing further and further forward meaning Brighton are playing mainly on the counter.

Simon Adingra sends a cross in from the left but can’t find a teammates. Liverpool transition quickly and look to increase the pressure on Brighton once more.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:07 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Brighton have been a nuisance team for Liverpool in recent times and they’re proving to be so again. That early goal may inspire Liverpool into a comeback.

Penalty shout!

Darwin Nunez feels a tug on the arm from Pervis Estupinan as he darts into the penalty area. He goes to ground wanting a penalty but the referee says no and so does VAR.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Brighton (Welbeck, 2’)

14:04 , Mike Jones

2 mins: Rapid start!

Brighton take the lead through a wonderful strike from Danny Welbeck.

The hosts lose possession and Brighton burst forward down the left side. The ball bobbles into the penalty area and drops for Welbeck who whips a first time shot past Caoimhin Kelleher to open the scoring.

Kick off! Liverpool 0-0 Brighton

14:01 , Mike Jones

Brighton get the ball rolling at Anfield. It’s worked over to the right side of the pitch where Joe Gomez nicks it away from Jakub Moder and allows Liverpool to sweep forward.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:59 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

The players walk out onto the pitch at Anfield. Liverpool know they need to win to keep up the pressure on their title rivals while Brighton are hoping to collect three points and move up to seventh in the league.

How will this match play out? Kick off is up next...

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:53 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is injured and will play no part in today’s match, spoke to Sky Sports during the build-up saying:

“You get a feeling when you come out on to the pitch that there’s a little bit of magic in the air and hopefully it can go our way. You know how intense these games are so you need to make sure you’re ready for it and going into the game full confidence.”

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:50 , Mike Jones

Evan Ferguson is now without a goal in 22 appearances for club and country and starts on the bench for Brighton today. His replacement, Danny Welbeck, will be making his 100th Premier League appearance for the Seagulls.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:45 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah has 20 goals and five assists across his last 19 Premier League starts at Anfield while former Brighton star, Alexis Mac Allister, has two goals and three assists in his last four league games, having managed just one of each in his first 19 appearances for the club.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:40 , Mike Jones

Roberto De Zerbi is unbeaten in all four of his meetings with Liverpool (won two, drawn two), including a 3-3 draw at Anfield in his first match in charge.

How Joe Gomez completed remarkable comeback to help salvage Liverpool’s title bid

13:35 , Mike Jones

Joe Gomez’s stunning resurgence has been crucial to Liverpool keeping their head above water in this season’s title race – and this doesn’t look set to change as the club braces itself for an intense title climax.

A player who had been straddling on the club’s fringes for four years – perennially linked with a transfer away – Gomez has turned from an injury-prone liability to Jurgen Klopp’s ever-available utility man.

Filling in and excelling across the Reds’ back-line as injuries mounted, the 26-year-old’s dependability hasn’t gone unnoticed - earning a first England call-up since 2020 for a pair of friendlies in late March.

How Joe Gomez completed remarkable comeback to help salvage Liverpool’s title bid

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:30 , Mike Jones

Brighton have just one win in their last eight away league outings with two draws and five defeats. The Seagull’s total of 12 Premier League goals from substitutes this season is more than any other side.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:25 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points in seven of their last eight league matches against teams currently in the top half of the table.

But, they have earned a league-high 23 points from losing positions this season.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:20 , Mike Jones

Brighton could win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a run of three in September. However, a defeat will mean they lose four successive away games in all competitions for the first time in nearly five years.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:15 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are on a 31-match unbeaten home run in all competitions with 26 wins and five draws in that run. However, they have only kept one clean sheet in their previous 11 fixtures at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:10 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won just one of the last seven Premier League meetings between the teams - a 2-0 away victory in March 2022. They have drawn four and lost two in that run.

The Reds are also winless in three home league fixtures versus Brighton since beating them 2-1 in November 2019.

Liverpool vs Brighton team changes

13:06 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes one change to the Liverpool team that started the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Andy Robertson is unable to feature following his ankle injury on duty for Scotland meaning Joe Gomez moves across to left-back and Conor Bradley rejoins the starting XI at right-back.

Roberto De Zerbi, meanwhile, makes two changes to the Brighton line-up. Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati drop out with Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck brought in to start.

Liverpool vs Brighton line-ups

13:02 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Team news is IN! 📋



This is how the Reds line up to take on Brighton ✊ #LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2024

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross, Adingra, Moder; Welbeck.

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on Liverpool at Anfield. 👀📝



📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/48I83XbrJL — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 31, 2024

Liverpool v Brighton

12:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

An hour until kick-off at Anfield. Confirmed line-ups and team news coming right up...

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager: Julian Nagelsmann

12:55 , Mike Jones

Now in charge of Germany, a jump to the Premier League has long been rumoured for managerial wunderkind Julian Nagelsmann.

Things turned a little sour towards the end of his stint at Bayern Munich but Nagelsmann was once European football’s hottest coaching commodity after success with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Brighton arrive at Anfield

12:51 , Mike Jones

Team news is dropping shortly, here are the visitors arriving at Anfield ahead of today’s 2pm kick off:

Brighton are in the building. 👊 pic.twitter.com/UZBdi78ziT — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 31, 2024

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager: Simone Inzaghi

12:50 , Mike Jones

The Italian has worked wonders at Inter, leading the Nerazzurri to the Champions League final last season and coasting to the Serie A title this campaign. The 47-year-old has caught the eye by implementing a free-flowing style of play with Inter.

The former Lazio boss and brother of former Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi is yet to take a job outside of Italy, however.

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager: Roberto De Zerbi

12:45 , Mike Jones

If Liverpool favour a manager familiar with the Premier League, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi might fit the bill.

The Italian’s progressive coaching style has proved a neat fit on the South Coast, taking the club into Europe for the first time during his first campaign in charge.

De Zerbi is also a manager Liverpool’s incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, had wanted previously during his time at Bournemouth.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager: Ruben Amorim

12:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Reported by The Independent last month as Liverpool’s second-choice behind Alonso, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is regarded as a sharp tactical thinker. Amorim has revitalised Sporting, winning their first league title in 19 years in 2021. He has become one of the most in-demand managers for this summer, with Barcelona and Bayern also interested in the 39-year-old.

Ruben Amorim is a wanted man (Getty Images)

Klopp responds after Xabi Alonso decision

12:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he can “understand” Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season after turning down the chance to replace him at Anfield.

“I can speak about a young manager being at a club where he’s doing really well,” said Klopp, who remained in charge of Mainz for seven years before moving onto his first major job with Borussia Dortmund. “I did pretty much the same, and never regretted it. I can understand why he wants to do that.”

Xabi Alonso explains decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season

12:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Xabi Alonso has confirmed he has decided to stay with Bayer Leverkusen next season – rejecting the chance to manage former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich – as the Spaniard said he is in the “right place to develop as a coach”.

Alonso has taken Leverkusen to the brink of their first ever Bundesliga title, with the club unbeaten this season and 10 points clear of Bayern with eight games remaining. With Leverkusen also in the semi-finals of the German Cup and through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Alonso was seen as the outstanding candidate for a number of top vacancies this summer and is viewed as the best young coach in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp backed the “exceptional” Alonso as his top choice to replace him at Anfield once the German departs at the end of the season, while Bayern also wanted Alonso with Thomas Tuchel set to depart in May. Alonso won major trophies with both clubs, as well as Real Madrid, where he has also been linked once Carlo Ancelotti departs.

But Alonso believes he has “more to do” at Leverkusen next season.

Xabi Alonso explains decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season

State of the title race

11:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool are level with leaders Arsenal on 64 points while Manchester City are a point behind with 10 games left in a three-way battle for the title.

Here’s a closer look at how the title race is shaping up:

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

Klopp facing ‘tricky’ injury list for run-in

11:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool still have a long list of players out injured and Klopp said he was unsure if midfielder Curtis Jones would be available while left back Andy Robertson will take it “day by day”. However, forward Darwin Nunez is available after overcoming a hamstring issue.

“It’s all tricky and everybody needs luck with injuries, we didn’t have it until now but hopefully the boys are coming back. We need them. Then it’s about finding a way to win the game,” Klopp said.

“We have found a way which is good for us to play. Before the (international) break we had games against Manchester City and Manchester United. In parts of those, we played some of our best football of the season. Now we are back.”

'I couldn't coach that': Klopp praises De Zerbi's impact at Brighton

11:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brighton routinely dominate possession while their pressing game has also caused several teams problems. De Zerbi’s side have also scored 10 goals against Liverpool in four meetings in all competitions.

“It’s about having possession, we need to have more possession than in recent games against them. It’s not a normal pressing game, it goes against our rhythm so we have to break their rhythm,” Klopp added.

“The way they play, I couldn’t coach that. It goes against my personality, but it’s a good watch. It’s very demanding on the players... On their day, they can beat any team. But the good news is we can do that as well.”

'I couldn't coach that': Klopp praises De Zerbi's impact at Brighton

11:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

This week Jurgen Klopp praised Brighton counterpart Roberto De Zerbi for implementing a demanding yet entertaining style 18 months into the job, saying he could never set his teams up to play in a similar manner.

De Zerbi took charge of Brighton in September 2022 and guided the team to sixth in the Premier League, their best-ever finish as they qualified for Europe for the first time last season. Liverpool were the first team De Zerbi faced when he took charge, a 3-3 draw, and the south-coast club have never lost to Klopp’s side since.

“We go for three points, that is clear. But we know how difficult it is against Brighton. Roberto is doing an incredible job there, it’s a different game against Brighton,” Klopp said. “We were the first opponents when Roberto arrived and we had no idea what to expect. It was quite impressive how quick he got the team playing in his way. Since then it only got better.”

Jurgen Klopp and Roberto De Zerbi (AFP via Getty Images)

What’s at stake for Liverpool and Brighton?

10:52 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have the chance to go top of the table today but they will need to defeat Brighton at Anfield in order to ensure they do not drop any points in the title race.

It is very close at the top. Arsenal lead the way, on goal difference, with the same number of points as the Reds (64) while Manchester City are just one behind both in third place.

City and Arsenal face each other in the 4.30pm kick and Liverpool will jump into first place before that match kicks off should they beat Brighton.

It will be a tough game as three points for Roberto De Zerbi’s men will send them up to seventh and put them right in the mix to challenge for next season’s European places.

How to watch Liverpool v Brighton

10:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool vs Brighton will kick off at 2pm BST today, Sunday 31 March – and remember that the clocks have gone forwards overnight.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 12.30pm. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Will Robertson return for Liverpool?

10:36 , Mike Jones

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson injured his ankle playing for Scotland in their 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland during the international break and limped off the pitch as a substitute.

He is being assessed ahead of today’s match against Brighton but it is thought that the ankle injury is not as serious as originally feared.

Though he is unlikely to start he may make an appearance off the bench if required.

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Liverpool v Brighton

10:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

How the two teams could line up this afternoon:

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Gross, Adingra, Moder, Ansu Fati, Ferguson.

Liverpool v Brighton – team news

10:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool are expected to have Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez available after both have been involved in full training ahead of the match. Ibrahima Konate has taken an additional rest day but is still in contention. Alisson Becker remains sidelined, as does Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

Brighton have injuries of their own, but James Milner has a chance of being in the squad to return to his former club after sustaining a thigh injury. Joao Pedro is also a doubt, but Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma and Solomon March are on the long-term injured list.

Andy Robertson sustained an ankle injury during the international break (Tim Markland/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 30 March 2024 16:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool are taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield today. Follow all the build-up and match updates right here.