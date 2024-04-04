Is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool take on Sheffield United in their next Premier League fixture (PA Wire)

Liverpool host Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

In their last outing, Sheffield United secured only their second point of March, when they drew 3-3 with Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, on the other hand, finished top of the Premier League after the weekend’s fixtures. The Reds came from behind against Brighton, having conceded in the opening 90 seconds and went on to win the match 2-1.

Arsenal and Manchester City both recorded wins, against Luton and Aston Villa respectively, on Wednesday night to heap the pressure on the Reds.

When is it?

Liverpool vs Sheffield United will take place at Anfield on Thursday 4 April 2024, with a kick-off time of 7.30 pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can watch the match live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

Curtis Jones has an outside chance of featuring for Liverpool, for the first time since 17 February. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson are still on the long-term absentee list. There is more positive news however, and Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be fit enough to be included in the starting line-up.

For the Blades, George Baldock and Tom Davies are not expected to recover from injury in time to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Vini Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee, Brereton Diaz.

Odds

Liverpool 1/16

Draw 17/2

Sheffield United 20/1

Prediction

It is hard to look past the Reds, especially when considering their dominance at home. Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United.