Liverpool’s demise is exaggerated – they are still in the title race

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their third goal - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Liverpool were out of Europe, reeling after a surprise home defeat in the league and playing on a weekend they had earmarked for an FA Cup semi-final. The odds on Jurgen Klopp’s fairytale ending have been lengthening for weeks, but they find themselves ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table again after this convincing victory over Fulham, albeit with the significant asterisk of City’s game in hand.

This was an afternoon to right a listing ship and Klopp deserves recognition for his boldness in selection. Diogo Jota started in the league for the first time since February and scored. Mohammed Salah and Ibrahima Konate were benched after some uninspiring showings of late. It meant that with the game effectively settled at 3-1 Klopp was able to send on Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister as reinforcements. By contrast Fulham removed the disappointing Joao Palhinha and anonymous Bobby De Cordova-Reid and were left to reflect on the harsh penalties of playing beneath your best against a team as talented as Liverpool.

Palhinha, usually so dependable, deserved an assist for Liverpool’s opening goal. He needlessly fouled Cody Gakpo just shy of the ‘D’ on 28 minutes. Harvey Elliott, thoroughly booed on his return to the club he left for Merseyside, shot straight into the wall. But Palhinha had a taste for needless fouls close to the box. His next brought a booking and gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a mirror-image free kick to Elliot’s which he buried in the top corner with unsaveable whip and bend.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning free-kick - PA/Zac Goodwin

Fulham dug in and hung around, Timothy Castagne equalising after Rodrigo Muniz’s header was blocked into his path. He finished with the composed precision of a man allowed plenty of time to do his work. Andy Robertson had not done enough to deal with the initial ball into the box and it looked like the latest tired aberration from a team which should know better.

The second half was an improvement, helped when Alex Iwobi spoiled an otherwise impressive game by giving it straight to Elliott. A simple pass into Ryan Gravenberch arrived with the Dutchman in plenty of space to stroke past Leno, and Fulham’s keeper should have done better when Jota went through against him 20 minutes later to seal the game with a gentle shot within saveable range. Fulham saw more of the ball after that but there was minimal meaningful output. They are safe with little to play for.

Liverpool, in the league at least, still have plenty at stake.

Liverpool show they are still in the title race with win over Fulham: As it happened

07:07 PM BST

07:04 PM BST

More from TAA speaking to Sky

On Wednesday’s Merseyside derby:

“Already it is exciting. When it comes to derbies, football kind of goes out of the window. It is who wants to win it more. They’ve got a good result today, we’ve got a good result. It will be two teams in decent form.”

On the title race:

“I think at this point of the season, in our minds, they won’t drop points. We need to be in a position similar to last week. We kicked ourselves. If anyone drops points around us, we need to be in the best position we can aim for. Five out of five wins is the aim for us.”

06:58 PM BST

Quotes from Diogo Jota

“It’s massive for us (the win). It was a good performance, especially the second half. We have to bring it into the next game.”

Diogo Jota (pictured) got Liverpool's third - Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images

06:53 PM BST

Man of the match Trent Alexander-Arnold talking to Sky Sports

[That was] huge. At this point of the season, you don’t [always] get the results you want. It was a very important result for us. We saw Arsenal win last night, it was a big one. We need five big ones, five finals.”

On the game:

“They get a goal just before half-time and it dampens the mood, changes the team talk. We came out, and played the way we wanted. Ryan got the second goal and Jota does what he does for the third.”

On his free-kick technique:

“The technique I use, it generates the power itself. I just try to guide it and make it hard for the goalkeeper. You get one chance in a game to execute it for the team. Practice, practice, practice and it pays off on days like today.”

On his role:

“There has to be discipline in there. The rest of the team have to go and do that, move around. Within that, there’s freedom and space to go in there. At this point of the season, we’ve got nothing to lose. We need to chase the goal difference. It’s positive, it’s a big thing and it is a tough position for us.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) was named man of the match - Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images

06:47 PM BST

Jurgen Klopp speaking to the BBC

“For 80 minutes we played a really good game. I didn’t like the last 10 minutes of the first half and they got the goal. But that’s alright because I loved the second half. “We could show again what we did really well in the first half - we kept the ball, created, and scored some good goals. We had some good chances on top of that too. We made some changes and the boys did really well.” “Fulham usually cause us more problems so it was a good performance at the right moment. We want to stay in that race, that’s clear. Arsenal won yesterday, Manchester City will win their game in hand, so we have to win games and that’s what we’ll try [to do].”

On making six changes:

“I said before the game that I hate thinking about the game after the game [we play next], but that’s how it is. We play in another three days so let’s see who lines up there.”

On key players returning from injury:

“The other boys did well in that period but it’s good to have them back.”

Jurgen Klopp (pictured) with his trademark fist pumps - John Powell/Getty Images

06:46 PM BST

Jurgen’s trademark fist pumps!

Jurgen Klopp (pictured) with his trademark fist pumps - Zac Goodwin/PA

06:40 PM BST

Youth

06:37 PM BST

100 up for Jota

06:36 PM BST

Next time

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night as they travel across Stanley Park to take on city rivals Everton. Fulham are next in action next Saturday when they are back on home turf at Craven Cottage against Crystal Palace, who thrashed West Ham 5-2 earlier this afternoon.

06:32 PM BST

Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports

“A massive result for Liverpool, not just in terms of the title race and the three points, but to get things back on track. “In midweek, they won the game, but went out of the competition, but I think Klopp almost used that for ‘Liverpool are back’. They kept a clean sheet, they won the game and this was a step up again in terms of performance. “It can be better of course, but it’s a massive result. With five games to go in the Premier League, level at the top with Arsenal, it’s a good position to be in.”

06:26 PM BST

Full time

Referee Craig Pawson blows the full-time whistle and Liverpool take all three points in a deserved victory. Liverpool move level on points with current leaders Arsenal, behind Mikel Arteta’s side only on goal difference.

06:24 PM BST

90+3 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Salah plays it across to Nunez in the centre of the box, but the Uruguayan cannot quite get on the end of it. That should have been a fourth for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named man of the match.

06:20 PM BST

90 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Elliott tries to curl one into the top corner from outside the box but he misses the target.

There are six added minutes.

06:20 PM BST

89 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Mac Allister gives the ball away so poorly deep inside his own half. Cairney is the first to take a shot on from the edge of the box, which Alisson parries to his left. Muniz gets to the rebound but his effort is into the side-netting.

06:16 PM BST

86 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Jurgen Klopp is making his final change as Szoboszlai comes on for Gakpo.

06:15 PM BST

84 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Fulham are making another change as Adama Traore replaces Iwobi.

06:13 PM BST

83 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Muniz tries an audacious overhead kick that is blocked by his own teammate and then Lukic shoots well over the bar.

Rodrigo Muniz (centre) attempts an audacious overhead kick, which was unsuccessful - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

06:12 PM BST

82 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Fulham have a free-kick in a good position on the right as Elliott is penalised for handball.

06:10 PM BST

79 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Liverpool have made their fourth change as Gomez replaces Alexander-Arnold.

06:06 PM BST

75 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Nunez is straight into the action as he hits the side-netting after being sent through by Salah. The offside flag then goes up so it would not have counted anyway.

06:05 PM BST

74 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

The Liverpool triple change now comes and Jota’s last act is a goal. He goes off along with Diaz and Gravenberch. Salah, Nunez and Mac Allister are all on.

06:03 PM BST

Goal given

Jota is onside and Liverpool are 3-1 up.

06:03 PM BST

GOAL! Jota adds Liverpool’s third

Jota scores but is he onside? Gakpo plays it through to Jota, who strikes towards the far corner. Leno gets a touch on it but it beats him into the net. This is very, very tight...

Diogo Jota (pictured) adds Liverpool's third - Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images

06:01 PM BST

70 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2

Changes for both sides. Fulham are making a double change as Wilson and Cairney replace DeCordova-Reid and Palhinha.

We will have to wait a few more moments for Liverpool’s triple change.

05:58 PM BST

68 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2

Alexander-Arnold switches play to the left with a long diagonal. Robertson flicks it inside to Gakpo, who lines up the shot but his effort is straight at Leno.

05:57 PM BST

67 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2

After a terrific touch on the turn by Jota, he tries to play it through to Diaz. Bassey gets his foot to it and the ball nearly rolls into his own net. Liverpool have a corner which Fulham clear.

05:56 PM BST

66 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2

Liverpool have found a level of calmness since taking the lead for a second time which has evaded them in the game up to this point. They have improved across the board in this half, Robertson doing a better job on Iwobi, who has been good apart from giving away the ball ahead of Gravenberch’s goal, Endo and Gravenberch neat and tidy in midfield and Gakpo looking lively on the right. Not a shocking statement to make, but they would love another goal. Fulham not looking likely at the moment but hanging in there for now.

05:55 PM BST

64 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2

Liverpool win the ball high up after a loose ball. Gakpo should play it through to Jota but he keeps hold of it. He eventually shoots on the edge of the box but Leno gets down to his right to make the save.

05:51 PM BST

60 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2

Robertson lays the ball off to Jota on the edge of the six-yard box and, from a narrow angle, his shot is saved by Leno.

05:44 PM BST

GOAL! Gravenberch restores Liverpool’s lead

Liverpool are back ahead and it is another super strike. Fulham lose possession and Elliott intercepts. He feeds it forward to Gravenberch, whose strike from just outside the box clips the inside of the post and goes in.

Ryan Gravenberch (pictured) restores Liverpool's lead - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

05:42 PM BST

51 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 1

Big chance wasted by Elliott. Robertson’s delivery is not cleared well by Tosin and it falls straight to the feet of Jota. He lays it off to Elliott on the edge of the box, but his first-time effort is dragged wide.

Nunez has joined Salah and Mac Allister in warming up. A few Liverpool changes do not feel far away.

Darwin Nunez (pictured) out to warm up along with Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister - Isabel Infantes/Reuters

05:40 PM BST

48 mins: Fulham 1 Liverpool 1

Right at the start of this second half Salah and Mac Allister all already out warming up.

05:35 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at Craven Cottage.

05:30 PM BST

05:27 PM BST

05:20 PM BST

Half-time

Craig Pawson blows the half-time whistle and it is all square at the break after Fulham’s late goal in the half.

05:18 PM BST

GOAL! Fulham level just before half-time

Fulham are level on the stroke of half-time. The cross is sent in from the left and it goes all the way through to Iwobi, who lifts it back in. Muniz’s header is blocked by Quansah and it falls to Castagne, who slots home his first Fulham goal into the bottom left-hand corner.

Fulham equalise on the stroke of half-time - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

05:16 PM BST

45+1 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Pereira goes for goal and it looks like Alisson tips it over but the officials deem it a goal-kick.

05:15 PM BST

45 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Gravenberch concedes a stupid foul right on the edge of his own box. Liverpool had just won the ball back but Robertson fired in the pass to Gravenberch, his touch was heavy and he then fouled Palhinha.

There are four added minutes.

05:11 PM BST

41 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Endo loses the ball in his own half and wants a foul, but Craig Pawson does not agree. He stays down but Fulham continue. Lukic sends a ball into Muniz, whose shot is saved by Alisson.

05:10 PM BST

39 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Tosin is booked for dissent. Gakpo had just been fouled and referee Craig Pawson decides the grief he then got from Tosin was unacceptable.

05:08 PM BST

36 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Quansah is back on his feet and after the mandatory 30 seconds off the pitch, Quansah is back on.

A cross is sent in from the left and Muniz chests it down before striking. His effort goes sailing over the bar.

05:05 PM BST

34 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool very close to doubling their advantage. Fulham gift possession away in their own half, Gravenberch then finds Gakpo near the edge of the box. He cuts inside and fires towards goal, trying to beat Leno at his near post. Leno tips it over for a corner, which Fulham clear.

Fulham then break and inside the Liverpool box DeCordova-Reid goes down after a collision with van Dijk, but that is never a penalty. DeCordova-Reid just ran into van Dijk. Play has been halted as Quansah is down receiving treatment.

Rare to award an assist for a goal scored directly from a free kick, but Fulham’s Palhinha deserves one for that Alexander-Arnold goal. He obviously got a taste for committing needless fouls just shy of the ‘D’, giving away one free kick on the right-hand side which Elliot wasted, then one on the left which Alexander-Arnold did not. Pretty silly behaviour in a game Fulham were establishing a foothold in. It has quietened the home crowd, which was not especially lively in the first place.

05:02 PM BST

GOAL! Alexander-Arnold scores stunner

Liverpool do take advantage and what a goal it is. Alexander-Arnold whips it over the wall and into the top corner. Leno gets nowhere near it. Stunning. Liverpool lead 1-0.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (pictured) scores an absolute stunner to put Liverpool ahead - Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images

05:00 PM BST

30 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool win the ball off Fulham and break towards the Fulham box. Gakpo finds Jota, who skips past one defender and then is taken down by Palhinha, who is booked. Another good position for Liverpool. Can they take advantage this time?

04:58 PM BST

28 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

It is not Alexander-Arnold but Elliott who takes. He tries to go under the wall as they jump with no-one lying down behind but the Fulham wall manage to block the effort.

04:57 PM BST

27 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Palhinha fouls Gakpo just outside the Fulham box and this is a great position for Liverpool’s free-kick; central and around 20 yards out. Alexander-Arnold to take...

04:55 PM BST

25 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Palhinha takes on a first-time effort from just outside the box in a central position but his shot is straight at Alisson.

04:53 PM BST

23 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Chance missed by Jota. After a clever run from Diaz, Alexander-Arnold picks out the Colombian on the right-hand side of the box. Diaz finds Jota in the centre, around six yards out. But Jota’s shot hits his standing leg and goes wide. He will feel he should have done a lot better there.

04:49 PM BST

19 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

04:43 PM BST

14 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Endo concedes a silly foul on the left-hand side which gives Fulham a free-kick in a good position, level with the edge of the box.

Pereira’s delivery is met by a host of Fulham attackers at the near post but they cannot take advantage of a good delivery and the chance is gone.

04:42 PM BST

12 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Fulham have their first corner of the match as van Dijk heads an Iwobi cross behind.

Pereira sends in the cross and Liverpool head away. Robinson tries to volley from distance but his effort goes well wide.

04:41 PM BST

10 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

After a neat dummy in midfield, Gravenberch tries to find Diaz in behind but the ball forward has too much on it and it rolls into the hands of Leno.

04:38 PM BST

8 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Robertson finds Diaz in behind the Fulham defence and chests it down, but Bassey just gets to it first and clears. Liverpool keep it alive and Jota’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.

Fulham head the initial delivery away and Alexander-Arnold’s follow-up cross is too heavy and behind for a goal-kick.

04:34 PM BST

4 mins: Fulham 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool have the first corner of the match. Alexander-Arnold plays a sublime ball into the feet of Diaz, whose neat footwork gets him past Robinson. He finds Jota, whose cross is deflected behind.

Huge, huge chance for Liverpool. After playing the corner short, Alexander-Arnold plays a delicious cross onto the penalty spot but Diaz heads just wide. He should have buried that and Liverpool should be 1-0 up inside the opening four minutes.

Luis Diaz (far right) misses a glorious early chance for Liverpool - John Powell/Getty Images

04:30 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at Craven Cottage.

04:26 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Jose Mourinho is in the stands today, he was picked out by cameras about 10 minutes ago, sitting on his own and fiddling with his jumper. Feels an ominous presence, somehow. Surely he’s not a candidate for the Liverpool job? Almost certainly not in reality, almost certainly yes in Mourinho’s mind.

04:23 PM BST

04:17 PM BST

Pereira starts for Fulham

Andreas Pereira scored twice for the home side this afternoon in their 2-0 win at West Ham a week ago and he is in the starting XI once again.

04:09 PM BST

Liverpool gearing up

04:08 PM BST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports

“We play three games in six days. I hate thinking about the game after the one in front of us but in our situation we cannot ignore the fact so we make changes to get fresh legs in to use the squad. “It’s the best situation squad-wise we’ve had all year so that’s why we do it. We need them all to start or come on. We need to be 100 per cent for 95 or 98 minutes. I spoke to Mo and all is fine.”

04:05 PM BST

Full team news from Craven Cottage

Fulham have made one change from the side that beat West Ham United 2-0 a week ago. Bobby DeCordova-Reid starts in place of Willian, who is not in the matchday squad due to a groin strain.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Muniz.

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ream.

Liverpool make five changes from the team that beat Atalanta 1-0 in Italy on Thursday night. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Jarell Quansah all start. Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate are all on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Mac Allister, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Tsimikas, Konate.

04:00 PM BST

Nottingham Forest furious

Having had three penalty claims turned down by Anthony Taylor against Everton this afternoon, on the full-time whistle Nottingham Forest have posted on X their anger at those decisions and the refusal to remove Stuart Attwell from VAR. You can read more on this story here.

03:58 PM BST

HT scores

At Villa Park and Selhurst Park the half-time whistles have blown. Aston Villa have equalised through Morgan Rogers so they level against Bournemouth 1-1. West Ham have got one goal back against Crystal Palace through Michail Antonio but trail 4-1 at the break.

03:55 PM BST

The Liverpool dressing room

03:50 PM BST

Your predictions

How do you think this afternoon’s game at Craven Cottage will go? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

03:48 PM BST

Fulham without Willian

03:44 PM BST

Visitors arrive at Craven Cottage

03:37 PM BST

03:31 PM BST

Liverpool team news

Team news is in for #FULLIV 👥



03:30 PM BST

Fulham team news

03:27 PM BST

Team news incoming

We are just a few minutes away from the team news dropping from Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile at Selhurst Park Crystal Palace are running riot as they are now 3-0 up thanks to an own goal from Emerson.

03:24 PM BST

Home side arriving

03:19 PM BST

03:16 PM BST

03:09 PM BST

Match preview

Liverpool head to the capital this afternoon to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage, with their full attention now on the league after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta on Thursday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side start the day in third place, three points behind current leaders Arsenal, who won 2-0 at Wolves yesterday, and two points behind Manchester City, who do not play in the league this weekend after their FA Cup semi-final victory yesterday over Chelsea. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that if his side win all six of their remaining games they will win the league.

“It’s not obviously in our hands, it is not about that,” said Klopp. “I think if we would win all our games there is a good chance we will be champion. If not there is a good chance someone else will be champion. Maybe we only have to win five, but nobody knows. Who would have thought that Arsenal lose against Aston Villa?

Liverpool look to go level on points with leaders Arsenal with a victory at Fulham this afternoon - Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

“We all sit here and think ‘OK, yeah. City will win all their games’ and that’s happened quite frequently, but they have a lot of games to play and difficult opponents as well. We don’t think about that. We don’t think about them. It is just how can we make sure we start wining games again.”

Fulham, who have no fresh injury concerns to worry about, have had a full week to prepare for today’s game, having won 2-0 away at West Ham last Sunday. Liverpool are unbeaten in their past five Premier League games at Craven Cottage, winning three and drawing two. The reverse fixture at Anfield back in early December was dramatic to say the least. Having gone 1-0 and 2-1 up, Liverpool found themselves 3-2 down as Bobby DeCordova-Reid scored to put Fulham ahead with 10 minutes left. But two quickfire goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold just before the 90-minute mark won the game for Jurgen Klopp’s side. These two sides also met in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Liverpool won the first leg 2-1 at Anfield before drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage to go through to the final, where they beat Chelsea 1-0.

Team news to follow shortly

