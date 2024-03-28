Advertisement
MLB Opening Day 2024: Live updates, scores, highlights, analysis

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as MLB opens its 2024 season with 13 games

Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2024 MLB season is finally here.

Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically already kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate sees (nearly) the rest of the league get in on the action.

With rain in the forecast in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games have been postponed until Friday. Here's the rest of the Opening Day schedule, with national broadcasts specified (for more on how to watch, click here).

Angels at Orioles: 3:05 p.m. ET

Nationals at Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants at Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Dodgers: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Blue Jays at Rays: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Twins at Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET

Tigers at White Sox: 4:10 p.m. ET

Pirates at Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Astros: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cubs at Rangers: 7:35 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Guardians at Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET

Rockies at Diamondbacks: 10:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox at Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET

    Orioles' new owners making good first impression

    Orioles welcome new owner David Rubenstein

    The Orioles welcomed their new owner ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Angels at Camden Yards.

    Billionaire businessman and Baltimore native David Rubenstein was approved as the new owner of the Orioles on Wednesday, finalizing the sale of the team for a reported $1.725 billion.

    How to watch MLB Opening Day 2024

    After tipping off early with the two-game Dodgers vs Padres Seoul Series, it’s time for the official Opening day of the 2024 MLB season. This Thursday, Mar. 28, all 30 MLB clubs will step up to the plate and play. While a majority of the 15 MLB Opening Day games will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks, you can catch the Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers matchup at 7:35 airing nationally on ESPN (plus two games on the MLB Network). Are you ready to watch the 2024 MLB season? Here’s what you need to know about tuning into every Opening Day game, including times, channels, full game schedule, local blackout restriction workarounds and more.