MLB Opening Day 2024: Live updates, scores, highlights, analysis

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as MLB opens its 2024 season with 13 games

The 2024 MLB season is finally here.

Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically already kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate sees (nearly) the rest of the league get in on the action.

With rain in the forecast in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games have been postponed until Friday. Here's the rest of the Opening Day schedule, with national broadcasts specified (for more on how to watch, click here).

Angels at Orioles: 3:05 p.m. ET

Nationals at Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants at Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Dodgers: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Blue Jays at Rays: 4:10 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Twins at Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET

Tigers at White Sox: 4:10 p.m. ET

Pirates at Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Astros: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cubs at Rangers: 7:35 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Guardians at Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET

Rockies at Diamondbacks: 10:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox at Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET