March Madness scores, games, updates: Follow Thursday's NCAA tournament action live

It’s officially March Madness time. After First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first full day of the NCAA tournament kicks off on Thursday with 16 men’s games spread out over 12 hours.

Here’s how Thursday’s schedule will unfold:

Thursday afternoon

12:15 p.m. — No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State (CBS)

12:40 p.m. — No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne (TruTV)

1:30 p.m. — No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron (TNT)

2 p.m. — No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (TBS)

2:45 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner (CBS)

3:10 p.m. — No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (TruTV)

4 p.m. — No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon (TNT)

4:30 p.m. — No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (TBS)

Thursday evening

6:50 p.m. — No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State (TNT)

7:10 p.m. — No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland (CBS)

7:25 p.m. — No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese (TBS)

7:35 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (TruTV)

9:20 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (TNT)

9:40 p.m. — No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)

9:55 p.m. — No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (TBS)

10:05 p.m. — No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake (TruTV)