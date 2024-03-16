Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.

Before the Madness begins, we have a jam-packed slate of Saturday action to look forward to as teams vie to punch their ticket to the Dance.

With 13 conference final games and NCAA tournament implications abound, it should be a full day of compelling hoops as the Big 12, Big East, ACC and Pac-12 tournaments all play out to their conclusions.

Here's the full schedule of conference tournament finals today:

America East: Vermont 66, UMass Lowell 61

MEAC: Howard 70, Delaware State 67

6:00pm ET — Big 12 (ESPN)

6:00pm ET — Mountain West (CBS)

6:30pm ET — Big East (Fox)

7:30pm ET — MAAC (ESPNU)

7:30pm ET — MAC (ESPN2)

8:30pm ET — ACC (ESPN)

8:30pm ET — Conference USA (CBS Sports Network)

9:00pm ET — Pac-12 (Fox)

9:30pm ET — Big West (ESPN2)

9:30pm ET — SWAC (ESPNU)

11:30pm ET — WAC (ESPN2)

To stay current with all major plays, epic wins and heartbreaking losses, follow along below.