Conference championship Saturday games, scores, highlights: Follow men's basketball tournament games live
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.
Before the Madness begins, we have a jam-packed slate of Saturday action to look forward to as teams vie to punch their ticket to the Dance.
With 13 conference final games and NCAA tournament implications abound, it should be a full day of compelling hoops as the Big 12, Big East, ACC and Pac-12 tournaments all play out to their conclusions.
Here's the full schedule of conference tournament finals today:
America East: Vermont 66, UMass Lowell 61
MEAC: Howard 70, Delaware State 67
6:00pm ET — Big 12 (ESPN)
6:00pm ET — Mountain West (CBS)
6:30pm ET — Big East (Fox)
7:30pm ET — MAAC (ESPNU)
7:30pm ET — MAC (ESPN2)
8:30pm ET — ACC (ESPN)
8:30pm ET — Conference USA (CBS Sports Network)
9:00pm ET — Pac-12 (Fox)
9:30pm ET — Big West (ESPN2)
9:30pm ET — SWAC (ESPNU)
11:30pm ET — WAC (ESPN2)
To stay current with all major plays, epic wins and heartbreaking losses, follow along below.
New Mexico off to a hot start in Las Vegas, leading San Diego State 32-20 late in the 1st half.
Jaelen House is RED HOT! He has scored the last 9 points!@UNMLoboMBB pic.twitter.com/QHLNCGuLTj
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
UConn-Marquette is a meat grinder early on. Marquette leads 2-0 after more than 5 minutes of action!
The Cyclones took the lead on this 3 and have started to piece together a run here midway through the first half.
Curt from Welch Avenue!#Cyclones | #C5C | @curtis_jones3 pic.twitter.com/p2t1sWG92H
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 16, 2024
Quick Hands.
Quick Bucket. #Cyclones | #C5C | @kg2times | @TaminLipsey
pic.twitter.com/42nFBCERz1
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 16, 2024
And now we turn our attention to some conference finals. Houston and Iowa State have tipped off in the Big 12 championship and we've got the Big East title between UConn and Marquette starting in a few minutes.
- Nick Bromberg
FINAL: Florida 95, Texas A&M 90
The Gators had five players in double figures as Denzel Aberdeen had 20 and Will Richard had 19. Florida shot 50% from the field and outscored the Aggies 53-40 in the second half.
Wade Taylor IV finished with 30 points for the second straight game as the Aggies hope they played their way into the NCAA tournament with their SEC tournament performance.
- Nick Bromberg
Florida looks like it will hang on against Texas A&M. The Gators lead 94-88 with 27 seconds to go.
Final: Illinois 98, Nebraska 87
Led by Terrence Shannon's Big Ten tournament record 40 points, Illinois rallies from 15 down to advance to the Big Ten final, where it'll face Wisconsin.
The Fighting Illini to the Big Ten CHAMPIONSHIP! 🤩 @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/6y46gZX7wN
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 16, 2024
Terrance Shannon putting up historic numbers for the Illini.
.@IlliniMBB's Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 36 points for the Big Ten Tournament record. pic.twitter.com/ljefYMtOrd
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
Illinois is outscoring Nebraska 45-23 in the 2nd half. Just a complete 180 from the first 20 minutes.
- Nick Bromberg
Florida leads 85-75 at the under-4 timeout following a three by Walter Clayton Jr.. Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV has been held to three points in the second half after he scored 20 in the first half.
Clayton was fouled on the the 3-point attempt and will have a free throw to extend the lead over the Aggies to 11. It’s been an incredible second-half performance so far for the Gators as they hope to meet Auburn in the SEC tournament title game on Sunday.
OH MY!!!#GoGators | 📺ESPN pic.twitter.com/fRF1OHepZ1
— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 16, 2024
Illinois has come all the way back to take the lead with under 8 minutes to play:
Hawkins with the easy bucket and @IlliniMBB leads by 3. pic.twitter.com/1vhxdwstS7
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
We've got a good one cooking in Minneapolis:
.@IlliniMBB TIES IT UP AT 68‼️ pic.twitter.com/W2OIKGgn2a
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
Marquette will have to try to beat UConn in the Big East final tonight without its star player.
As expected, Tyler Kolek has not been cleared and will not play tonight for Marquette in the Big East title game, per the school. He’ll return for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 16, 2024
Terrence Shannon is single-handedly keeping Illinois in this game. Illini still trailing Nebraska 57-52.
Terrence Shannon Jr. has 24 points for @IlliniMBB.
The rest of his team has 27. pic.twitter.com/K3iDnNIYHY
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
Final: UAB 93, South Florida 83
UAB knocks off top-seeded South Florida in the AAC semis. Blazers advance to the final, where they'll face FAU-Temple winner.
Florida, which trailed by as many as 18 in this game, has taken its first lead of the game, 63-62, over Texas A&M. Big turnaround for the Gators after an ugly start.
Florida has opened the 2nd half on a 10-2 run to cut Texas A&M's lead to 54-52. Thing getting interesting in Nashville.
Nebraska is dialed in so far, with a 51-40 halftime lead 20 minutes away from the Big Ten final.
BIG FINISH 💥 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/LYHBEPNnj5
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
- Nick Bromberg
Wade Taylor IV is unstoppable once again for Texas A&M. A day after he scored 30 in the Aggies’ quarterfinal win, Taylor has 20 in the first half against Florida as A&M leads the Gators 50-42 at halftime.
Taylor is 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from the 30-point line. Florida’s Denzel Aberdeen has 12 points off the bench. The Aggies should be in the NCAA tournament no matter what if they can finish this win.
Nebraska starting to create some distance late in the first half.
Sam Hoiberg is making some plays this afternoon. 💥#B1GMBBT x @HuskerMBB
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/CUUQVfQrGX
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 16, 2024
A&M came into the week as a bubble team. A win today and a trip to the SEC final seems like it would secure the Aggies' spot in the tourney/
Texas A&M is cookin early. Scoring in transition and knocking down 3s. Good formula for getting to a 13-point lead.
working through traffic 🚦
4️⃣🤝🥾🥾 pic.twitter.com/XcHx9ovM91
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 16, 2024
Nebraska has opened up an 8-point lead over Illinois:
"Hoiberg gets it to go!"@HuskerMBB has an 8-point lead over Illinois. pic.twitter.com/47TfiJfvxm
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
The Big Ten semifinal is also underway. Nebraska has a slim lead early.
Gary to give @HuskerMBB the lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ch77Bp0Ptw
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
Wade Taylor has a quick 11 points for Texas A&M to give the Aggies the early lead.
zeroed in 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6W8xiAb5xN
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 16, 2024
Final: Yale 69, Cornell 57
Yale pulls away to advance to the Ivy League final, where it'll face Brown for the title.
On deck
SEC semifinal: Texas A&M vs. Florida (winner faces Auburn)
Big Ten semifinal: Nebraska vs. Illinois (winner faces Wisconsin)
Final/OT: Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75
The Badgers overcome 28 points and 11 rebounds from Zach Edey to knock out the defending conference tournament champs.
THE BADGERS PULL OFF THE UPSET!
🎥 @CBSSportsCBB | @BadgerMBB
pic.twitter.com/4ytyPnMndA
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 16, 2024
STORR FOR THE TIE‼️ @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/8IzRhVo8G4
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
Final: Howard 70, Delaware State 67
The Bison escape and win the MEAC tournament, locking up the conference's auto bid!
CHUCKY HEPBURN SENDS US TO OVERTIME 🤯🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/EfwAZgCmNO
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 16, 2024
It looks like Howard is going to escape and win the MEAC tournament, barring a miracle.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Gillis nails the 3-pointer for the @BoilerBall lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v6KPj0dVvp
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
Zach Edey just became the leading scorer in Pudue basketball history 👏 @BoilerUpload
(via @CBSSportsCBB) pic.twitter.com/YR2ouIK3dq
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 16, 2024
The MEAC final is tight late in the game. Howard has a 2-point lead on Delaware State. Tune in to ESPN2 for the finish.
When you score more than Rick Mount, you’ve done something. Kudos to Zach Edey, all-time Purdue leading scorer.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 16, 2024
Steal ➡️ dunk 💥@BadgerMBB takes the lead thanks to Chucky Hepburn 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1BYAriARuK
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
STEVEN CROWL RACK ATTACK 💥 @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/X3fTc4Kx9m
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
"He plays with such joy and confidence out there."@BoilerBall's Lance Jones with the jumper. pic.twitter.com/EgxMH1ItYu
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
"We've had games like this, where we haven't shot well in the first half, then we responded."
—@BoilerBall Matt Painter with @TracyWolfson at the end of the first pic.twitter.com/SV08lsPxO1
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
The Badgers and Boilermakers are heading into the break tied at 36.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
"AJ STORR BULLSEYE!"
8-0 run for @BadgerMBB as they lead Purdue by 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eGpagjUfib
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024
