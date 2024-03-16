Advertisement
Conference championship Saturday games, scores, highlights: Follow men's basketball tournament games live

Yahoo Sports Staff
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.

Before the Madness begins, we have a jam-packed slate of Saturday action to look forward to as teams vie to punch their ticket to the Dance.

With 13 conference final games and NCAA tournament implications abound, it should be a full day of compelling hoops as the Big 12, Big East, ACC and Pac-12 tournaments all play out to their conclusions.

Here's the full schedule of conference tournament finals today:

America East: Vermont 66, UMass Lowell 61
MEAC: Howard 70, Delaware State 67
6:00pm ET — Big 12 (ESPN)
6:00pm ET — Mountain West (CBS)
6:30pm ET — Big East (Fox)
7:30pm ET — MAAC (ESPNU)
7:30pm ET — MAC (ESPN2)
8:30pm ET — ACC (ESPN)
8:30pm ET — Conference USA (CBS Sports Network)
9:00pm ET — Pac-12 (Fox)
9:30pm ET — Big West (ESPN2)
9:30pm ET — SWAC (ESPNU)
11:30pm ET — WAC (ESPN2)

To stay current with all major plays, epic wins and heartbreaking losses, follow along below.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    New Mexico off to a hot start in Las Vegas, leading San Diego State 32-20 late in the 1st half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UConn-Marquette is a meat grinder early on. Marquette leads 2-0 after more than 5 minutes of action!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Cyclones took the lead on this 3 and have started to piece together a run here midway through the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And now we turn our attention to some conference finals. Houston and Iowa State have tipped off in the Big 12 championship and we've got the Big East title between UConn and Marquette starting in a few minutes.

  • Nick Bromberg

    FINAL: Florida 95, Texas A&M 90

    The Gators had five players in double figures as Denzel Aberdeen had 20 and Will Richard had 19. Florida shot 50% from the field and outscored the Aggies 53-40 in the second half.

    Wade Taylor IV finished with 30 points for the second straight game as the Aggies hope they played their way into the NCAA tournament with their SEC tournament performance.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Florida looks like it will hang on against Texas A&M. The Gators lead 94-88 with 27 seconds to go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Illinois 98, Nebraska 87

    Led by Terrence Shannon's Big Ten tournament record 40 points, Illinois rallies from 15 down to advance to the Big Ten final, where it'll face Wisconsin.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Terrance Shannon putting up historic numbers for the Illini.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Illinois is outscoring Nebraska 45-23 in the 2nd half. Just a complete 180 from the first 20 minutes.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Florida leads 85-75 at the under-4 timeout following a three by Walter Clayton Jr.. Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV has been held to three points in the second half after he scored 20 in the first half.

    Clayton was fouled on the the 3-point attempt and will have a free throw to extend the lead over the Aggies to 11. It’s been an incredible second-half performance so far for the Gators as they hope to meet Auburn in the SEC tournament title game on Sunday.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Illinois has come all the way back to take the lead with under 8 minutes to play:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We've got a good one cooking in Minneapolis:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Marquette will have to try to beat UConn in the Big East final tonight without its star player.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Terrence Shannon is single-handedly keeping Illinois in this game. Illini still trailing Nebraska 57-52.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UAB 93, South Florida 83

    UAB knocks off top-seeded South Florida in the AAC semis. Blazers advance to the final, where they'll face FAU-Temple winner.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Florida, which trailed by as many as 18 in this game, has taken its first lead of the game, 63-62, over Texas A&M. Big turnaround for the Gators after an ugly start.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Florida has opened the 2nd half on a 10-2 run to cut Texas A&M's lead to 54-52. Thing getting interesting in Nashville.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Nebraska is dialed in so far, with a 51-40 halftime lead 20 minutes away from the Big Ten final.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Wade Taylor IV is unstoppable once again for Texas A&M. A day after he scored 30 in the Aggies’ quarterfinal win, Taylor has 20 in the first half against Florida as A&M leads the Gators 50-42 at halftime.

    Taylor is 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from the 30-point line. Florida’s Denzel Aberdeen has 12 points off the bench. The Aggies should be in the NCAA tournament no matter what if they can finish this win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Nebraska starting to create some distance late in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A&M came into the week as a bubble team. A win today and a trip to the SEC final seems like it would secure the Aggies' spot in the tourney/

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas A&M is cookin early. Scoring in transition and knocking down 3s. Good formula for getting to a 13-point lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Nebraska has opened up an 8-point lead over Illinois:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Big Ten semifinal is also underway. Nebraska has a slim lead early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wade Taylor has a quick 11 points for Texas A&M to give the Aggies the early lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Yale 69, Cornell 57

    Yale pulls away to advance to the Ivy League final, where it'll face Brown for the title.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    On deck

    SEC semifinal: Texas A&M vs. Florida (winner faces Auburn)

    Big Ten semifinal: Nebraska vs. Illinois (winner faces Wisconsin)

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final/OT: Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75

    The Badgers overcome 28 points and 11 rebounds from Zach Edey to knock out the defending conference tournament champs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Howard 70, Delaware State 67

    The Bison escape and win the MEAC tournament, locking up the conference's auto bid!

    It looks like Howard is going to escape and win the MEAC tournament, barring a miracle.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wisconsin ties it at the buzzer! Chucky Hepburn delivers at the rim!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We're going to have a buzzer-beater in the Big Ten semifinal. Wisconsin is down 2.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    At the same time, Wisconsin and Purdue is coming down to the wire. It's tied up with a minute to go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The MEAC final is tight late in the game. Howard has a 2-point lead on Delaware State. Tune in to ESPN2 for the finish.

    The Badgers and Boilermakers are heading into the break tied at 36.

