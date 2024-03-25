Advertisement

Concacaf Nations League final result: USMNT defeats Mexico for third-straight title

Yahoo Sports Staff
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Tyler Adams #4 of the United States celebrates scoring with teammate Christian Pulisic #10 during the first half against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Fresh off its dramatic 3-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, the U.S. men’s national team met a familiar foe in Mexico during Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final. And, for the third time in as many tries in the tournament's brief existence, lifted the winner's trophy.

Head coach Greg Berhalter made the decision to insert Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup despite questions about the duo's fitness. The bold move paid off with Adams scoring just before halftime with an absolute laser of a goal and Reyna adding to the tally in the second half. Mexico couldn't find an answer and sent their fans home with another 2-0 loss to their heated rival.

Here's how the match unfolded:

Concacaf Nations League final live tracker: USMNT vs. Mexico lineup, highlights, analysis

    Gio Reyna puts the U.S. up DOS A CERO!

    Tyler Adams BANGER.

    1-0 to the U.S. right before halftime.

    U.S. has settled into the game a bit, and taken control. Possession percentage is rising. But they're struggling to find space between Mexico's lines.

    0-0 after 40 minutes. Very tame, by U.S.-Mexico standards.

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico shakes hands with Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during the coin toss prior to the Concacaf Nations League Final at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Weston McKennie sees a yellow card for grabbing Chucky Lozano and halting a potential break.

    One of the USMNT's feistiest (and most important) players now needs to go 60-plus minutes without getting involved in any scuffles or afters. Not ideal.

    Relatively tame opening 20 minutes, but U.S.-Mexico standards.

    Physical, but not yet spicy.

    Pulisic had the best chance five minutes in. Not much of note since.

    Underway in Arlington.

    Festive atmosphere. Not a full house, but you can hardly tell.

    Mexico targets Sergiño Dest, via Chucky Lozano, in the very first minute. Expect a lot of that.

    Big USMNT lineup decisions

    Between fitness concerns, minutes restrictions, disparate club form, Thursday struggles, and a short turnaround after a 120-minute grind, this had to be one of the most difficult USMNT lineups for Gregg Berhalter to select.

    His big calls:

    • Haji Wright over Folarin Balogun up front

    • Gio Reyna. Can he go 90, or even 75, after going 75 on Thursday? He hasn't started a soccer game of any kind, for club or country, since Nov. 1, 2023. (And before Thursday, he hadn't played more than 45 minutes since then either.)

    • Tyler Adams over Yunus Musah. Adams hasn't started a competitive game in over a year. His stated capacity, as of Monday, was "45-60 minutes." He played a little less than 45 on Thursday.

    (Tim Ream over Miles Robinson at center back was the easy call, and likely always the plan.)

