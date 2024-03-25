Yahoo Sports Staff
Concacaf Nations League final result: USMNT defeats Mexico for third-straight title
Fresh off its dramatic 3-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, the U.S. men’s national team met a familiar foe in Mexico during Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final. And, for the third time in as many tries in the tournament's brief existence, lifted the winner's trophy.
Head coach Greg Berhalter made the decision to insert Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup despite questions about the duo's fitness. The bold move paid off with Adams scoring just before halftime with an absolute laser of a goal and Reyna adding to the tally in the second half. Mexico couldn't find an answer and sent their fans home with another 2-0 loss to their heated rival.
Here's how the match unfolded:
Concacaf Nations League final live tracker: USMNT vs. Mexico lineup, highlights, analysis
.@USMNT defeats Mexico 2-0 to capture their third consecutive Concacaf Nations League 🇺🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/4YWzEDkenM
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 25, 2024
THE USMNT IS THE 2023/24 NATIONS LEAGUE CHAMPION! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zpP8aTI9TC
— Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) March 25, 2024
And now a sixth time, and a stoppage pic.twitter.com/lbAIbOJxGd
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
And now a third and fourth time, louder than ever.
No match stoppage. Another PA reading, booed again.
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
We've heard the "p***" chant twice now.
Just got a reading over the PA warning fans. (The Spanish version was booed.)
The game has not been stopped though.
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
Mexico thought they had a penalty after a high-kick from Antonee Robinson...
VAR had other ideas 👀 pic.twitter.com/kZkne9jz8e
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024
5 - Giovanni Reyna has been involved in five goals (2 goals, 3 assists) in three career finals, two more than any other player in #USMNT history. Closer. pic.twitter.com/rysAkDTqLb
— OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) March 25, 2024
GIO REYNA. DOS A CERO. 😤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xgJLAA6T2o
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024
Gio Reyna, Dos A Cero pic.twitter.com/H3pG5VUlJ8
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 25, 2024
Berhalter sprinted down the sideline to join the Gio Reyna goal celebration (and the beer shower).
Tyler Adams waved to the fans as the half-full cups continued to fly.
U.S.-Mexico is BACK
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
Gio Reyna puts the U.S. up DOS A CERO!
Sergiño Dest is really good at football 😤 pic.twitter.com/xtq3vQ4hse
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024
Tyler Adams scores from DEEP to put USA up against Mexico 🤯🚀
(via @CBSSportsGolazo)
pic.twitter.com/DF6pWK5daR
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 25, 2024
Tyler Adams’ first goal, for club or country, in over two years!
What a way, and a time, to get it.
(On his first start in over 12 months!) pic.twitter.com/aJYP8xo9qA
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
TYLER ADAMS FROM THE PARKING LOT ARE YOU FOR REAL??? 💥🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrK7PoxCST
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024
Tyler Adams with a rocket to put USA up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/DDxk4z9DJf
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 25, 2024
- Henry Bushnell
Tyler Adams BANGER.
1-0 to the U.S. right before halftime.
- Henry Bushnell
U.S. has settled into the game a bit, and taken control. Possession percentage is rising. But they're struggling to find space between Mexico's lines.
0-0 after 40 minutes. Very tame, by U.S.-Mexico standards.
36 minutes in and USMNT has 59% possession vs Mexico.
Don’t be fooled. This is by design. Jimmy Lozano wants to invite the US in. .
Transition is their game lately.
Very tense and low quality from both sides so far.
— herculez gomez (@herculezg) March 25, 2024
- Henry Bushnell
Weston McKennie sees a yellow card for grabbing Chucky Lozano and halting a potential break.
One of the USMNT's feistiest (and most important) players now needs to go 60-plus minutes without getting involved in any scuffles or afters. Not ideal.
- Henry Bushnell
Relatively tame opening 20 minutes, but U.S.-Mexico standards.
Physical, but not yet spicy.
Pulisic had the best chance five minutes in. Not much of note since.
MEMO OCHOA STANDS TALL TO DENY CHRISTIAN PULISIC 😱 pic.twitter.com/1mIR354f8u
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024
- Henry Bushnell
Underway in Arlington.
Festive atmosphere. Not a full house, but you can hardly tell.
Mexico targets Sergiño Dest, via Chucky Lozano, in the very first minute. Expect a lot of that.
🇲🇽🇺🇸 scenes.
Yes, it’s a rivalry. It’s also just a really damn cool, unique celebration of fútbol pic.twitter.com/6ju7nrtjvF
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
Our starting XI for today’s final! 🔥
Time to give it all on the pitch 💪#VamosTodos pic.twitter.com/puyr6huJUA
— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 25, 2024
- Henry Bushnell
Big USMNT lineup decisions
Between fitness concerns, minutes restrictions, disparate club form, Thursday struggles, and a short turnaround after a 120-minute grind, this had to be one of the most difficult USMNT lineups for Gregg Berhalter to select.
His big calls:
Haji Wright over Folarin Balogun up front
Gio Reyna. Can he go 90, or even 75, after going 75 on Thursday? He hasn't started a soccer game of any kind, for club or country, since Nov. 1, 2023. (And before Thursday, he hadn't played more than 45 minutes since then either.)
Tyler Adams over Yunus Musah. Adams hasn't started a competitive game in over a year. His stated capacity, as of Monday, was "45-60 minutes." He played a little less than 45 on Thursday.
(Tim Ream over Miles Robinson at center back was the easy call, and likely always the plan.)
Gio Reyna tonight is starting his first competitive soccer game since Nov. 1, 2023.
Tyler Adams is starting his first competitive soccer game since March 11, 2023.
Two big calls in a game that's going to require a lot of intensity.
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024
Our XI to start the Nations League Final🇺🇸
Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/m566DSACQw pic.twitter.com/dU3O6ZsnZQ
— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 24, 2024