Concacaf Nations League final result: USMNT defeats Mexico for third-straight title

Tyler Adams celebrates after putting the USMNT up 1-0 heading into halftime of the Concacaf Nations League final against Mexico. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Fresh off its dramatic 3-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, the U.S. men’s national team met a familiar foe in Mexico during Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final. And, for the third time in as many tries in the tournament's brief existence, lifted the winner's trophy.

Head coach Greg Berhalter made the decision to insert Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup despite questions about the duo's fitness. The bold move paid off with Adams scoring just before halftime with an absolute laser of a goal and Reyna adding to the tally in the second half. Mexico couldn't find an answer and sent their fans home with another 2-0 loss to their heated rival.

Here's how the match unfolded:

Concacaf Nations League final live tracker: USMNT vs. Mexico lineup, highlights, analysis