Concacaf Nations League final live updates: USMNT vs. Mexico lineup, highlights, analysis

(L-R) USMNT's Tim Weah, Miles Robinson, Matt Turner and Christian Pulisic head into Sunday's Concacaf Nations League final versus Mexico looking to repeat as champions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fresh off its dramatic 3-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, the U.S. men’s national team meets a familiar foe in Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final against Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For nearly 95 minutes in Thursday’s semifinal the USMNT trailed the Reggae Boyz 1-0 after Greg Leigh’s opening-minute goal stunned the Americans and killed any momentum they had heading into the match as the favorites on home soil. But then, in the final minute of regular time, Christian Pulisic sailed a corner kick into the box that Miles Robinson was able to flick toward Jamaica’s Cory Burke, who, unfortunately for the visiting squad and fans, redirected it into the net for an equalizer. Thirty minutes of extra time later, the USMNT was up 3-1 — thanks to some late magic from Gio Reyna and Haji Wright — and headed to Sunday’s final.

El Tri had no such problems in their semifinal match and cruised to a 3-0 victory over Panama thanks to goals from Edson Álvarez, Julián Quiñones and Orbelín Pineda.

Last year, the USMNT defeated Mexico 3-0 in the Nations League semifinals before taking down Canada in the final for the trophy. But the semifinal against Mexico was memorable for how heated the North American rivalry unfolded. The match became an intense battle marked by physical play and unruly behavior from both sides. Pulisic netted the first two goals, however, sealing the most lopsided victory for the USMNT against its main rival to date.

Will Sunday be a repeat of that ugly semifinal? Yahoo Sports senior soccer reporter Henry Bushnell is on the scene and will provide updates and analysis in our live blog below. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

Concacaf Nations League final live tracker: USMNT vs. Mexico lineup, highlights, analysis

(Tried to start a “USA” chant soon after getting in the building. Drowned out by boos) pic.twitter.com/vIvVvZ0B1u — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024 ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico shakes hands with Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during the coin toss prior to the Concacaf Nations League Final at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Weston McKennie sees a yellow card for grabbing Chucky Lozano and halting a potential break. One of the USMNT's feistiest (and most important) players now needs to go 60-plus minutes without getting involved in any scuffles or afters. Not ideal.

Relatively tame opening 20 minutes, but U.S.-Mexico standards. Physical, but not yet spicy. Pulisic had the best chance five minutes in. Not much of note since.

MEMO OCHOA STANDS TALL TO DENY CHRISTIAN PULISIC 😱 pic.twitter.com/1mIR354f8u — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024

Underway in Arlington. Festive atmosphere. Not a full house, but you can hardly tell. Mexico targets Sergiño Dest, via Chucky Lozano, in the very first minute. Expect a lot of that.

Yes, it’s a rivalry. It’s also just a really damn cool, unique celebration of fútbol pic.twitter.com/6ju7nrtjvF — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024

Our starting XI for today’s final! 🔥



Time to give it all on the pitch 💪#VamosTodos pic.twitter.com/puyr6huJUA — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 25, 2024

Big USMNT lineup decisions Between fitness concerns, minutes restrictions, disparate club form, Thursday struggles, and a short turnaround after a 120-minute grind, this had to be one of the most difficult USMNT lineups for Gregg Berhalter to select. His big calls: Haji Wright over Folarin Balogun up front Gio Reyna. Can he go 90, or even 75, after going 75 on Thursday? He hasn't started a soccer game of any kind, for club or country, since Nov. 1, 2023. (And before Thursday, he hadn't played more than 45 minutes since then either.) Tyler Adams over Yunus Musah. Adams hasn't started a competitive game in over a year. His stated capacity, as of Monday, was "45-60 minutes." He played a little less than 45 on Thursday. (Tim Ream over Miles Robinson at center back was the easy call, and likely always the plan.)

Gio Reyna tonight is starting his first competitive soccer game since Nov. 1, 2023.



Tyler Adams is starting his first competitive soccer game since March 11, 2023.



Two big calls in a game that's going to require a lot of intensity. — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 25, 2024

Our XI to start the Nations League Final🇺🇸



Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/m566DSACQw pic.twitter.com/dU3O6ZsnZQ — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 24, 2024

USMNT Lineup vs. Mexico

1-Matt Turner

2-Sergiño Dest

3-Chris Richards

4-Tyler Adams

5-Antonee Robinson

7-Gio Reyna

8-Weston McKennie

10-Christian Pulisic

13-Tim Ream

14-Haji Wright

21-Tim Weah