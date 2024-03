2024 NCAA women's tournament scores, games, updates: Follow Friday's March Madness action live

The Madness is here. Friday is the first full day of NCAA women's tournament action and there are plenty of stars and worthwhile matchups to keep an eye on.

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina will be without star center Kamilla Cardoso as it looks to stay perfect on the season. LSU's title defense begins as Angel Reese and Co. host No. 14 Rice. Also in action: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Stanford, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon State.

Here's the full Friday schedule as the NCAA tournament begins.

Friday afternoon

11:30 a.m. — No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Michigan State (ESPN2)

Noon — No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Maine (ESPN)

1:30 p.m. — No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (ESPN2)

2 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Presbyterian (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. — No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond (ESPNews)

3 p.m. — No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m. — No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Marshall (ESPN2)

4 p.m. — No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Rice (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. — No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Portland (ESPNews)

Friday evening

5:30 p.m. — No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Florida State (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

7 p.m. — No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Drake (ESPNews)

7:30 p.m. — No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Maryland (ESPN2)

8 p.m. — No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (ESPNU)

10 p.m. — No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 Norfolk State (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m. — No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M (ESPNU)