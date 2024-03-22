March Madness: No. 11 MTSU stuns No. 6 Louisville with 3rd-largest comeback in women's tournament history

Middle Tennessee center Anastasiia Boldyreva drives to the basket against Louisville forward Elif Istanbulluoglu (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

No. 6 Louisville looked well on its way to an easy win on Friday, opening a 38-20 first-half lead over No. 11 Middle Tennessee State.

The Blue Raiders had other ideas.

Middle Tennessee cut its deficit to 38-27 at halftime then took over in the second half for a 71-69 stunner to send the Cardinals home in the first round of NCAA tournament play. The comeback from an 18-point deficit tied for the third-largest in the history of the women's tournament.

It marked the first time in Louisville head coach Jeff Walz's career that his Cardinals lost in the first round. Each of Louisville's 15 previous tournament teams under Walz won at least one game. Louisville had advanced to the Elite Eight or beyond in five consecutive tournaments.

After cutting their deficit to 11 at halftime, the Blue Raiders continued to chip away at Louisville's lead in the third quarter. A Savannah Wheeler layup with 50 seconds remaining in the third gave MTSU its first lead of the game at 50-48. The Blue Raiders expanded that lead to 64-56 on an Anastasiia Boldyreva layup with 2:07 left in regulation.

But the Cardinals weren't done. They cut their deficit to two points with 4.9 seconds left and had a look at a potential game-winner. After an intentional foul, MTSU's Ta'Mia Scott missed two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining on the clock, giving the Cardinals one last shot. But Merissah Russell's desperation heave from beyond halfcourt bounced off the rim to ensure MTSU's upset win.