2024 NCAA men's tournament scores, games, updates: Follow Friday's March Madness action live

The Madness continues Friday with a full slate of action on the men's side as the other 32 teams vie for a spot in the second round.

No. 1 overall seed UConn begins its title defense against No. 16 Stetson. Fellow No. 1 seeds Purdue and Houston are also in action.

Here's the full Friday schedule as the NCAA tournament resumes action.

Friday afternoon

12:15 p.m. — No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern (CBS)

12:40 p.m. — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate (truTV)

1:45 p.m. — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB (TNT)

2 p.m. — No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (TBS)

2:45 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson (CBS)

3:10 p.m. — No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico (truTV)

4:15 p.m. — No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale (TNT)

4:30 p.m. — No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Colorado (TBS)

Friday evening

6:50 p.m. — No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (TNT)

7:10 p.m. — No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont (CBS)

7:25 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State (TBS)

7:35 p.m. — No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston (truTV)

9:20 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood (TNT)

9:40 p.m. — No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison (CBS)

9:55 p.m. — No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU (TBS)

10:05 p.m. — No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (truTV)