Wisconsin overcomes spurts of sloppy play to wear down Jacksonville State

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn hounds Jacksonville State's Quincy Clark during the first half of their game Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.

MADISON – One day after the Big Ten saw one of its team suffer a brutal home loss, Greg Gard’s Wisconsin team avoided a similar fate.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl helped Wisconsin build a double-digit lead in the opening half and the 23rd-ranked Badgers won 75-60 over Jacksonville State Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

That result came one night after No. 25 Northwestern suffered a stunning 75-73 loss to Chicago State, traditionally one of the weaker programs in the country.

Box score: Wisconsin 75, Jacksonville State 60

Jacksonville State, a member of Conference USA, entered the night with a 4-6 mark and ranked No. 215 nationally according to the college basketball statistics website kenpom.com.

The Badgers (8-3) have won seven of their last eight games, with the loss coming last week at No.1 Arizona.

UW hosts Chicago State (4-9) on Dec. 22 before resuming Big Ten play Jan. 2 against visiting Iowa.

Wahl (10.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Crowl (12.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg) combined for 23 points and 11 rebounds in the first half for UW.

Crowl finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Wahl finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Crowl hit 7 of 11 shots and Wahl hit 7 of 12.

AJ Storr appeared to make a defensive mistake in the final seconds of the first half that led to a three-pointer but contributed 13 points and three rebounds.

Freshmen John Blackwell (seven points, two rebounds and two assists) and Nolan Winter (five points, three rebounds) led the reserves.

Chucky Hepburn hit just 1 of 6 shots but contributed seven points and four assists.

Guard KyKy Tandy scored 16 points to lead Jacksonville State.

With Wahl and Crowl controlling the lane area, UW built a 15-8 lead 9 minutes 3 seconds into the game.

With Winter and Blackwell providing a spark, UW pushed the lead to 27-14 with 7:14 left in the half.

UW got sloppy on both ends of the court, however, and the Gamecocks reeled off a 10-2 run to pull within 29-24.

A three-point play by Storr and back-to-back baskets by Wahl helped UW build a 38-27 lead with 3.5 seconds left in the half.

UW had two fouls to give and it appeared Gard wanted his team to burn at least one foul but no one did and Ivan Reynolds hit a deep three-point to cut the lead to 38-30.

The Badgers weren’t great in the second half but after giving up a quick 4-0 run they were good enough to win comfortably.

Hepburn, Crowl and Storr scored two points apiece in a 6-0 run as UW pushed the lead back to 44-34 less than four minutes into the half.

The lead reached 18 when Crowl buried a three-pointer with 6:29 left the Gamecocks were done.

Gard’s players could relax a bit before their final non-conference game before resuming league play.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin basketball beats Jacksonville State 75-60 at Kohl Center